Jennifer Aniston describes emergency plane landing, reveals Jimmy Kimmel’s hilarious response

Jennifer Aniston has revealed more details about her plane’s emergency landing in February -- including the hilarious text Jimmy Kimmel sent to his wife during the ordeal.

Aniston appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night, when Kimmel mentioned her 50th birthday, which included a flight to Mexico on a private jet.

The 50-year-old actress was accompanied several of her friends including “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox and Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney.

COURTENEY COX, JENNIFER ANISTON’S RECENT IN-FLIGHT EMERGENCY RECALLED BY STAR: ‘I WAS REALLY SCARED’

"It was one of those things that on the take-off, on the taxi, we heard an explosion, which sounded like a pothole if it was a car big enough to go over the Grand Canyon. It was that loud,” Aniston said Thursday.

The “Dumplin’” star went on to say that Cox -- whose father was a pilot -- was the only one to question the sound, but since they continued on the runway smoothly, they figured it was alright.

“We take off and two hours in, the flight attendant comes over to me and she says, 'The pilots would like to talk to you,’” Aniston recalled. Instead of talking to the pilot herself, Aniston sent her friend because, as she had previously said, she has “a real fear of flying.”

“Then 10 minutes later, she comes out and she says, 'Well, we've turned around. We're actually going back to California. They think we’ve - they’ve found some debris from a wheel on the runway. They think it's from our plane.’”

With that news, Aniston said everyone started texting their families -- including McNearney.

“I was one of them, too,” Kimmel chimed in. “I’m on Google, looking up things, can you land without a tire?”

However, Aniston pointed out his hilarious response, which seemed less concerned.

"This is the loving response that Molly got when she said, 'Jimmy, I love you and I love Jane, and you've always been an incredible husband,'" Aniston said, pulling out her phone to show the texts.

"I just signed up for tinder but I PROMISE not to activate it until we know what's what," the text said. Below it was a shirtless picture of Kimmel in a backward baseball cap.

PLANE CARRYING JENNIFER ANISTON, COURTENEY COX MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING: REPORT

Soon after the incident, Cox spoke out about the emergency landing in an interview with Extra in February, saying she had sent her 14-year-old daughter Coco Arquette and “I love you” text and also fully explained the situation to her boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

“I’m not afraid of flying at all... my dad was a pilot… but I was really scared because when we were taking off, we heard this really loud bang and I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds like we should probably check that tire,'" the actress recalled.

“There was no tire at all, there was no wheel," she continued. "Luckily, there are two wheels on each side and two in the front. I have to say, we were in the air for four hours, burning off fuel and just thought of what it is going to be like when we land… it was a really smooth landing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The group had been headed to Cabo San Lucas and were reportedly in Mexican airspace when the crew decided it wouldn’t be safe to land, TMZ reported at the time. Instead, the aircraft was diverted to Ontario International Airport.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas and Julius Young contributed to this report.