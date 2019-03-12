Courteney Cox shares video of daughter, 14, singing duet with Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody

It appears “Friends” alum Courteney Cox’s 14-year-old daughter has a set of pipes.

Coco Arquette, who is Cox’s daughter with ex-husband David Arquette, recently took the stage with Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody to perform the band’s popular song “Chasing Cars.”

“I have overwhelming gratitude towards @garysnowpatrol for sharing his time to perform at @chords2cure. I just love watching Coco and Gary sing together,” Cox captioned the video, which had more than 300,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon.

The 14-year-old, along with other teens, performed the duet at a Chords2Cure charity event. The organization raises money for pediatric cancer research, according to Page Six.

Cox, who is dating Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid, has gushed over her daughter’s singing abilities in the past.

“My daughter is an incredible singer,” Cox once told People. “She is really good. I want her to have a hobby ... to make her play the piano.”

“She’s got this instrument in her voice that I want to be backed up with either guitar, piano, I don’t care, but she has to have an activity. That I’m strict about,” she added.