Plane carrying Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox makes emergency landing: report

A private jet carrying Jennifer Aniston was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday, according to multiple outlets.

The actress was reportedly on a flight headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when her plane circled back and landed at an airport in Ontario, California, according to People magazine, citing a source. Per TMZ, Aniston's close pal and former "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox was also on the flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told TMZ that a flight departed Los Angeles International Airport around 11 a.m., and, during takeoff, lost a wheel or a tire.

JENNIFER ANISTON CALLS NETFLIX'S $100 MILLION 'FRIENDS' DEAL 'AMAZING'

The gossip site reports that the plane was already over Mexican airspace, but the crew decided it wouldn't be safe to land, and the aircraft was subsequently diverted to Ontario International Airport.

However, the plane didn't touch down until around 2:05 p.m. because the pilot reportedly had to circle for hours, burning off fuel until it was considered safe to land.

In a statement to Fox News on Friday, the FAA public affairs manager, Pacific division, Ian Gregor, said: "A Gulfstream G4, tail number N729TY, lost a wheel or tire while departing from LAX. The aircraft departed without incident and circled near Ontario International Airport (ONT) to burn fuel. The plane landed at ONT without incident, with the gear down, shortly after 2 p.m. The plane's planned destination was Cabo San Lucas."

The FAA added that it could not provide information as to who was on the plane.

JENNIFER ANISTON TURNS 50: 10 FACTS YOU NEVER KNEW ABOUT AMERICA'S SWEETHEART

According to TMZ, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly, and actor Jason Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka — were headed to Cabo to celebrate Aniston's 50th birthday. The 12 passengers have not deplaned yet, per TMZ.

Reps for Aniston and Cox did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.