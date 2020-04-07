Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt 'can get through anything,' close pal Melissa Etheridge says

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt just can’t escape the recent reunion they shared during awards season thanks to folks like Melissa Etheridge who still love seeing them together.

The singer, 58, appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Monday and discussed the former A-list couple, whom folks desperately want to see rekindle their connection -- and Etheridge wasted no time getting to the business of taking Pitt’s side against his other ex-wife.

"I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned," Etheridge joked about Angelina Jolie.

Moving things along, the two-time Grammy winner said she adores Aniston and Pitt and believes they’ll forever remain close to each other.

"I loved Brad and Jen together. They were beautiful and I believe they will always remain friends because they are two very special people that can get through anything," she said. "I hope that their friendship lasts. Of course, we would always [want them to get back together]. Those were the glory days, like you were saying. I remember those days, so yeah."

The “I Want To Be In Love” songstress, for which she received one of her 15 Grammy nominations, performed at Aniston and Pitt’s wedding back in 2000 when they tied the knot, and it wasn’t until some 16 years later that she detailed what it was like to lose Pitt as a friend after he started seeing Jolie.

"I really hope that he reaches back out because there are a lot of us who haven’t seen him in 10 years," she said at the time. "And it was hard then. We all lost a friend."

Aniston went on to marry actor Justin Theroux in 2015, but they announced they were separating in February 2018.

Pitt eventually married Jolie in 2014, but she filed for divorce from him in September 2016. Their split was followed by intense drama surrounding a custody battle over their six kids -- Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Pitt and Aniston admitted in recent years that they’re still good friends. The 56-year-old actor even attended her 50th birthday celebration, as well as her star-studded holiday party in 2019.

