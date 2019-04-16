Jenna Jameson calls her old self 'a sloth' in new weight loss photo

Jenna Jameson has been on an epic weight loss journey since welcoming her daughter Batel in April 2017.

The former adult film star has shed 80 pounds and is documenting her progress on her social media accounts. She also offers her followers diet tips and encouraging words about inner beauty, accepting yourself and mental health.

In a new post, Jameson, 44, showed off her slimmed-down figure in a shocking side-by-side comparison photo.

"UUUGH. I didn’t want to post this before picture. But once I mulled it over in my mind, I realized how important normalizing women’s true bodies is,” she wrote. “This is normal. This is beautiful.”

She then explained how she's realized that just being thin doesn't mean you're healthy or happy.

“It’s very possible to be thin and frightening unhealthy. So thickness does not equate to being sick, but mine was. I was pre-diabetic, and a literal sloth. I remember back when I weighed 80 lbs and was starving myself... I thought that was pretty at the time but had no clue," she wrote.

“I’m now a healthy size 4 and can keep up with my kids," Jameson said. "Remember how important your precious health is... don’t stress on what is staring back at you in that mirror.”

Jameson keeps to a strict keto diet and workout plan which includes circuit training.