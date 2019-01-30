Jenna Jameson shares new higher calorie keto diet meal plan

After shedding 80 pounds post-baby, Jenna Jameson is increasing her caloric intake while still sticking with her beloved keto diet.

Jameson, 44, shared her updated meal plan on Instagram this week.

Like before, the former porn star starts her day with coffee, Stevia and sugarfree non-dairy creamer. When she gets hungry, she makes her signature "Bomblette," an omelet made with eggs, shredded cheese, chives and sometimes tomatoes and onions, which she says she has with a "huge [glass of] ice water."

When her daughter, Batel, naps, Jameson prepares "tender white fish baked in the oven in butter with garlic," which she enjoys with an arugula salad or "savage cabbage," a whole cabbage cut into wedges and cooked with olive oil, salt, pepper and sometimes paprika.

Her final meal before bed is what she refers to as "beastie bolognese," which she makes with browned ground meat, organic tomato sauce, garlic, onion, garlic salt, kosher beef seasoning, oregano and parsley.

She also notes in her bolognese recipe that while she maintains a kosher diet, those who don't can add cheese to their taste.

Before bed, Jameson enjoys mint leaves steeped in hot water.

The bestselling author has been vocal about her support of the keto diet, which she's adhered to since March 2018.

She's previously sworn off snacking and advocated for intermittent fasting.