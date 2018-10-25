Jenna Jameson gets candid about her weight loss journey again: 'Weight does not define your beauty'

Jenna Jameson got candid about her weight loss journey again in an emotional Instagram post.

On Wednesday, the former adult film star took to social media to share a before-and-after photo of herself, as well as share a message with her followers.

"You are enough. No matter your size," Jameson wrote. "Weight does not define your beauty.

"I felt beautiful at my bigger size," she continued. "I also felt disappointed and unhealthy. Taking control of your weight helps your confidence and health but it doesn’t make you beautiful... your inner light does that."

Jameson went on thank her fans, calling them a "positive, supportive community."

"I read EVERY single comment. Your words resonate. Thank you."

The 44-year-old mom has previously talked about her weight loss journey. Earlier this month, she explained that even though she has lost 60 lbs, her weight still fluctuates.

“Let’s talk about the dreaded scale," Jameson captioned another before-and-after photo of herself on October 4.

"I’ll admit it. I compulsively weigh myself every morning," she revealed before admitting that she wishes she didn't.

"Oh well," she continued. "This morning my weight was 4 pounds higher. I silently freaked out in my brain. Shut up demons! I know these are muscle gains!!!! I’ve hit the gym a lot this week and I can feel a difference. I feel strong. It might be in my head because it’s only been a week, but let a girl live.”

Jameson noted that while the scale is helpful for inspiring weight loss, it's not always about the number.

“I think the take away here is that we should all try to step away from the scale and pay attention to how we feel," she explained.

"Pay more attention to how our clothes sit on us and our energy levels,” Jameson wrote before adding, “Lastly… thank you #keto for helping me kick life’s ass!”

