Jenelle Evans claims in 911 call husband attacked her, broke her collarbone following hospitalization report

"Teen Mom" star Jenelle Evans claimed her husband assaulted her in a 911 call obtained by TMZ.

In the call released Friday, Evans claims her husband, David Eason, pinned her to the ground and broke her collarbone. The details of the call come after reports said the star was hospitalized following a party at her home on Saturday.

Through sobs, Evans states her name for the 911 operator and says, “My name is Jenelle Eason-Evans…and my husband assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground…and there’s blood.”

After the operator asks her to state her name again, the reality star alleges that Eason pinned her down so violently she felt her collarbone crack.

The 911 operator then asks Evans for the whereabouts of her husband to which she says, “He is in the house and he’s been drinking and I think that he got violent because he’s been drinking.”The 26-year-old continues to break down and goes on to explain that she can’t feel her arm because of the injury she suffered during the alleged attack.

The operator then tells Evans that they plan to dispatch officers to her area while she expresses concern for her children’s safety and says, “I have four kids in the house with me right now and they’re all sleeping and…I don’t know what to do.”

The operator instructs the mother to “stay clear” of her husband and asks if he has access to any weapons. At first, Evans says no, but then she quickly adds, “I don’t know what he has.”

At the end of the 4-minute call, Evans whimpers, “All I know is that my collar bone hurts” and the operator instructs her to wait for backup.

TMZ originally reported on Thursday that Evans made the 911 assault call from her home in North Carolina. Though a request for medical assistance was made, a call for an ambulance was later canceled.

According to the outlet, when officers arrived at her home, Evans also said she did not want to take legal action and did not file a police report.

TMZ reported that a rep for the Evans said the "Teen Mom" star merely tripped and fell during a party at her home.