Meghan Trainor stuns at gala months after revealing weight loss drug use

Meghan Trainor turned heads when she showcased her body transformation while stepping out for the Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night — eight months after revealing that she was taking the weight loss drug Mounjaro.

The 31-year-old singer stunned in a strapless ivory ballgown by designer Alin Le Kal that featured a silver rhinestone-embellished corset-style bodice and a tulle skirt.

Trainor paired the gown with white opera-length gloves and a diamond choker necklace along with dangly diamond earrings.

The "All About That Bass" hitmaker wore her hair styled in an elegant updo with loose strands framing her face.

Trainor walked the red carpet with her husband Daryl Sabara, whom she married in 2018. The couple share sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 2.

On Monday, Trainor took to Instagram to post photos of herself from the star-studded event at West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center.

"So honored to join the @Baby2Baby Gala presented by @PaulMitchell and help support the incredible work they do year-round, providing basic essentials to one million children in need across the country," she wrote in the caption.

"Such a great night supporting a great cause!" Trainor added.

Fans quickly flocked to social media to gush over her Cinderella-inspired look.

"You’re literally stunning!!!!" one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of Trainor's post.

"She’s a princess," another added while one fan chimed in, "Gorgeous."

Photos of Trainor also circulated on X, formerly Twitter, where social media users expressed their surprise over her noticeably slimmed-down physique, with some claiming that they didn't recognize the Grammy Award winner.

"WHERE IS MEGHAN AND WHAT DID YOU DO WITH HER?" one fan wrote.

"Who is this?!" another commented.

"omg that doesn’t look like her at all what," one social media user added.

Some fans were critical of Trainor's changed appearance, with one social media user writing, "Seeing her so skinny is so weird.. I gotta get used to it."

Meanwhile, others praised the singer, who has been open about her health journey.

"Good for her," one fan wrote. "She looks way better and I’m sure feels way better, too. For a woman who has always promoted the value of women feeling beautiful and sexy, I’m so happy to see her looking so slim and lovely and I hope she feels light and at home in her body."

In a March 31 Instagram post, Trainor admitted that she had been using Mounjaro, a GLP-1 medication that is FDA-approved to treat type 2 diabetes but has increasingly been prescribed for weight loss.

After being honored at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music, Trainor took to social media to not only confirm her use of Mounjaro, but express her frustrations over the public's focus on her body.

"Feeling so honored to be recognized by @billboard Women in Music as a Hitmaker – what a dream! But it’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here," she captioned the post alongside photos from the event. "This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry."

"No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," Trainor added. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."

"Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters," she concluded.

During the April 10 episode of Trainor and Sabara's "Workin’ On It" podcast, the singer's husband revealed that he was also using Mounjaro.

Trainor explained that she decided to take Mounjaro after consulting with her doctors and researching the drug, which she said "had less side effects" than other weight loss drugs.

"So, I did it, too," Sabara, 33, said, via People magazine.

"Daryl and I both do everything together," Trainor joked.

Popular alternatives to Mounjaro, which is the brand name for tirzepatide, include Ozempic and WeGovy, both of which contain the active ingredient semiglutide.

In a March Instagram post, Trainor confirmed that she underwent breast lift and augmentation surgery.

"I’m absolutely in love with my results! I’m more confident than ever and I’m so happy that I made this decision," she wrote.