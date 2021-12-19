Jeff Garlin mocked 'The Goldbergs' during stand-up set weeks before leaving the sitcom

Jeff Garlin reportedly railed against "The Goldbergs" for being too politically correct weeks before he left the show amid HR investigations into his behavior.

Garlin previously defended himself from cancel culture after it came to light that some of his conduct on the set of the show was deemed inappropriate by a number of the people who worked on it. Now, according to reports, the actor will reportedly not be part of the show going forward.

Variety alleges that the decision between Garlin and the series to part ways with one another came after a Nov. 24 standup set he did at the Hollywood Improv that largely focused on his time on "The Goldbergs." The outlet reports that Garlin told the audience repeatedly that he hated working on the show and was only continuing in his role of Murray Goldberg in order to collect a paycheck.

GRAMMYS NOMINATE LOUIS C.K., DAVE CHAPPELLE DESPITE SCANDALS

At the time, Garlin reportedly said that conditions for comedians have gotten too politically correct and explained to the crowd what he would tell a Vanity Fair writer weeks later, that he was the subject of disciplinary action at "The Goldbergs" for, among other things, using the word "vagina" frequently on set.

The 59-year-old spoke to Vanity Fair after he discovered that one of its reporters was investigating the HR complaints against him. He confessed that he has been the subject of HR investigations for the past three years in a row.

COMEDIAN BILL BURR RAILS AGAINST CANCEL CULTURE: 'I ALSO HAVE THE RIGHT TO SAY WHATEVER I WANT'

Garlin outright denied doing anything physically threatening or inappropriate on the set of the show. However, he did admit that he and Sony, which owns the ABC sitcom, have a "difference of opinion" about his conduct on set.



"The well-being of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us. This is an employment matter and it is being addressed by HR and production," a spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television told Fox News Digital earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Garlin chalked the issue up to what he called his "silliness" on the set of the show, which he explained he needs to have in order to achieve the comedic performance that he’s paid to deliver. However, Deadline reports that, after the Vanity Fair article dropped, anonymous sources from the production of "The Goldbergs" came forward to tell their story of a great working environment on the show that changes the second Garlin shows up to set.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He is extremely verbally and emotionally abusive," an employee told Deadline.