Jed Duggar upsets some followers by making light of the coronavirus while announcing wife's pregnancy

Jed Duggar upset some of his fans after seemingly making light of the coronavirus while announcing he and his wife, Katey, are expecting their first child together.

The couple’s followers on Instagram were given a very brief moment of worry while reading his Instagram caption announcing the big news, which read "she tested positive, but not for COVID."

The caption came along with an image of the duo kissing while holding up a sign that reads "And then there were 3. Baby Duggar Spring ‘22."

While a vast majority of the comments were followers congratulating the couple, who wed in April, on the happy news, Page Six notes that a handful of people were upset at the cheeky route Jed took in his caption. The outlet reports several people felt the joke was a little insensitive given that the virus, in addition to causing widespread economic uncertainty, resulted in the deaths of at least 643,669 Americans.

The coronavirus joke did not just appear in Jed’s Instagram caption. The couple also shared a video chronicling their journey finding out that Katey was pregnant that included them going to a Walmart to buy the letter board. Some of the pictures from the photoshoot revealed that the sign was made to read the same controversial quote found in his caption.

The video also reveals the funny way in which the couple found out they were expecting their first child. Apparently, they were driving back from church when they stopped at a Walmart because she had started to feel some telltale signs of pregnancy in the days prior. She picked up a test and realized she really had to use the bathroom and figured then was as good a time as any to take the test.

She explained she struggled to unwrap the test in the Walmart bathroom but eventually got it out and the two got the good news right there in the superstore.

The pregnancy comes during an inauspicious time for the Duggar family after their TLC show "19 Kids and Counting" was canceled and their sibling, Josh Duggar, was indicted in April on two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. The 33-year-old has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Reps for Jed and Katey Duggar did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.