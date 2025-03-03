Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Jay-Z files lawsuit against former sexual assault accuser, claims Jane Doe admitted to fabricating story

Woman accusing Jay Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault dropped her lawsuit in February

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Former federal prosecutor calls latest Diddy court claims 'weak' Video

Former federal prosecutor calls latest Diddy court claims 'weak'

Sex trafficking suspect Sean 'Diddy' Combs' protest about having his jail cell searched is a stretch, according to Neama Rahmani, a trial lawyer and former assistant US attorney.

Jay-Z and his legal team aren't letting his sexual assault accuser go down easy.

On Monday, Jay-Z filed a lawsuit against Jane Doe and her attorneys, Anthony Buzbee and David Fortney, as well as Buzbee's law firm, after she dropped her sexual assault suit against the rapper and Sean "Diddy" Combs in February. 

According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Jay-Z's legal team called Jane Doe's suit "false, malicious, strategically and tactically calculated and timed to inflict maximum pain and suffering on Mr. Carter." 

Jay Z

Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z, filed a lawsuit against the woman who accused him of sexual assault. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Jay-Z's lawsuit alleges that Jane Doe's attorneys, including Buzbee and Fortney, were "soullessly motivated by greed, in abject disregard of the truth and the most fundamental precepts of human decency."

JAY-Z, SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSER DROPS LAWSUIT

According to documents, Jane Doe allegedly told Buzbee that the rapper "did not sexually assault [her]," but Buzbee purportedly persuaded her to continue with the lawsuit for their mutual financial gain.

Jane Doe "voluntarily admitted directly" to Jay-Z's representatives that her accusations of sexual assault were not true.

— Jay-Z's defamation lawsuit

This came after Doe allegedly sent Jay-Z an extortion demand letter.

Buzbee allegedly "pushed her towards going forward with the false story against Mr. Carter… to make the case better and get them [the lawyers and her] more money," the lawsuit claims.

"Buzbee brought Jay-Z into it," the lawsuit alleges.

Tony buzbee in court

Tony Buzbee said he won't be "bullied" by Jay-Z and his legal team and that Jay-Z and his team had been attempting to intimidate Doe for "weeks" to get her to recant her story. According to Buzbee, Doe "stands by her claims." (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Buzbee issued a statement to Fox News Digital on Monday, claiming that Jay-Z and his team had been attempting to intimidate Doe for "weeks" to get her to recant her story, and according to Buzbee, Doe "stands by her claims."

"This Alabama filing asserts the same claims as another case Jay-Z’s team pieced together and filed in Los Angeles. Like the case in LA, this new case in Alabama also has no legal merit. Shawn Carter’s investigators have repeatedly harassed, threatened and harangued this poor woman for weeks trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story. 

"She hasn’t, and won’t. Instead she has stated repeatedly she stands by her claims. These same group of investigators have been caught on tape offering to pay people to sue me and my firm. After speaking with Jane Doe today, it appears that the quotes attributed to her in the lawsuit are completely made up, or they spoke to someone who isn’t Jane Doe. This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course. We won’t be bullied or intimidated by frivolous cases," Buzbee said. 

Per the lawsuit, Jane Doe allegedly "voluntarily admitted directly" to Jay-Z's representatives that her accusations of assault were not true. 

Additionally, per the documents, Jay-Z's legal team denies that Fortney advised Doe to drop the lawsuit a day before she decided to because "it was too dangerous to continue with the case."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The rap mogul issued a statement after Doe withdrew her lawsuit.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"Today is a victory," Jay-Z said after the filing. "The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.

"This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed." 

Jay-Z said while the court must protect victims, "[W]ith the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally."

Diddy and Jay Z stand next to each other

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z were accused of raping Jane Doe when she was 13. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jane Doe's attorneys, Buzbee and Antigone Curis, said in the dismissal, the plaintiff "hereby gives notice that the above-captioned Action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice."

The rapper was accused of raping a minor along with Diddy at an MTV VMAs after-party in 2000, documents stated.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Initially, the lawsuit stated Combs raped the minor while "Celebrity A" and "Celebrity B" watched. Carter was named as "Celebrity A" in the refiled lawsuit.

Diddy wears red shirt with Jay-Z at Fourth of July party

Diddy and Jay-Z became friends in the '90s through the music industry and were pictured here in 2000. (Patrick McMullan)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jay-Z is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending