Jay-Z files lawsuit against former sexual assault accuser, claims Jane Doe admitted to fabricating story

Jay-Z and his legal team aren't letting his sexual assault accuser go down easy.

On Monday, Jay-Z filed a lawsuit against Jane Doe and her attorneys, Anthony Buzbee and David Fortney, as well as Buzbee's law firm, after she dropped her sexual assault suit against the rapper and Sean "Diddy" Combs in February.

According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Jay-Z's legal team called Jane Doe's suit "false, malicious, strategically and tactically calculated and timed to inflict maximum pain and suffering on Mr. Carter."

Jay-Z's lawsuit alleges that Jane Doe's attorneys, including Buzbee and Fortney, were "soullessly motivated by greed, in abject disregard of the truth and the most fundamental precepts of human decency."

According to documents, Jane Doe allegedly told Buzbee that the rapper "did not sexually assault [her]," but Buzbee purportedly persuaded her to continue with the lawsuit for their mutual financial gain.

Jane Doe "voluntarily admitted directly" to Jay-Z's representatives that her accusations of sexual assault were not true. — Jay-Z's defamation lawsuit

This came after Doe allegedly sent Jay-Z an extortion demand letter.

Buzbee allegedly "pushed her towards going forward with the false story against Mr. Carter… to make the case better and get them [the lawyers and her] more money," the lawsuit claims.

"Buzbee brought Jay-Z into it," the lawsuit alleges.

Buzbee issued a statement to Fox News Digital on Monday, claiming that Jay-Z and his team had been attempting to intimidate Doe for "weeks" to get her to recant her story, and according to Buzbee, Doe "stands by her claims."

"This Alabama filing asserts the same claims as another case Jay-Z’s team pieced together and filed in Los Angeles. Like the case in LA, this new case in Alabama also has no legal merit. Shawn Carter’s investigators have repeatedly harassed, threatened and harangued this poor woman for weeks trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story.

"She hasn’t, and won’t. Instead she has stated repeatedly she stands by her claims. These same group of investigators have been caught on tape offering to pay people to sue me and my firm. After speaking with Jane Doe today, it appears that the quotes attributed to her in the lawsuit are completely made up, or they spoke to someone who isn’t Jane Doe. This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course. We won’t be bullied or intimidated by frivolous cases," Buzbee said.

Per the lawsuit, Jane Doe allegedly "voluntarily admitted directly" to Jay-Z's representatives that her accusations of assault were not true.

Additionally, per the documents, Jay-Z's legal team denies that Fortney advised Doe to drop the lawsuit a day before she decided to because "it was too dangerous to continue with the case."

The rap mogul issued a statement after Doe withdrew her lawsuit.

"Today is a victory," Jay-Z said after the filing. "The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.

"This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed."

Jay-Z said while the court must protect victims, "[W]ith the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally."

Jane Doe's attorneys, Buzbee and Antigone Curis, said in the dismissal, the plaintiff "hereby gives notice that the above-captioned Action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice."

The rapper was accused of raping a minor along with Diddy at an MTV VMAs after-party in 2000, documents stated.

Initially, the lawsuit stated Combs raped the minor while "Celebrity A" and "Celebrity B" watched. Carter was named as "Celebrity A" in the refiled lawsuit.

Jay-Z is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.