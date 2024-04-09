Jay Leno granted conservatorship over wife Mavis due to her dementia diagnosis: report

A Los Angeles judge appointed Jay Leno conservator over his wife Mavis' estate Tuesday.

The former late-night host filed the petition in January, and stated that his wife of more than four decades "lacks the necessary capacity to execute the estate plan" due to her "major neurocognitive disorders (including dementia)," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I think she’s in the least restrictive environment. I think she’s in very good care with Mr. Leno," the judge said during the hearing, according to People magazine.

The judge added, "Everything you’re doing is right. I totally understand this is a difficult period."

Mavis first met Jay at the Comedy Store in the 1970s, and the rest is history. The couple married in 1980 and have no children.

Celebrity attorney Christopher C. Melcher, partner at Walzer Melcher & Yoda, exclusively told Fox News Digital Leno's petition is designed to help protect his wife in the event Jay can't be there himself.

"Jay and Mavis have a living trust in a will, but that was created before she got dementia, and what Jay is concerned about is that he might die before she does, and somebody is going to need to take control of these things," Melcher said.

"So, he's just trying to do that planning now, and he needs a court order to rearrange their affairs because she has dementia and doesn't have capacity to agree to anything right now."

In Leno's petition, he described his " loving marriage for more than 43 years" with his wife, 77, but noted that he "has always handled the couple's finances" and he wanted to ensure that "Mavis has managed assets sufficient to provide for her care should Jay predecease Mavis."

A rep for Leno did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.