Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro apologizes to crew members as ‘jobs were lost’ after nasty onstage fight

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro is looking to put the drama behind him.

After Navarro got into a heated exchange with the band’s frontman Perry Farrell during an onstage fight, the guitarist issued an apology on social media and quietly released their latest single.

"New Jane’s Addiction track released today, True Love. I am proud of the work we did on this song but I am equally saddened by the fact that you will likely never hear it live," he penned on Instagram.

"I’d also like to publicly apologize to our crew, Crawlers and their crew and to Love and Rockets and their crew," Navarro wrote in reference to the bands that were slated to open for Jane’s Addiction on tour.

The guitarist continued to thank the crew members for being their "travel companions" in his heartfelt apology.

"I am gutted that things ended this way and that so many jobs were lost as a result. May all of our hearts mend together." — Dave Navarro

Navarro accompanied his apology on social media with a brief lyric video of Jane’s Addiction’s track "True Love."

His post comes after Jane’s Addiction band members got into an onstage brawl last weekend.

In a video captured and shared on social media, frontman Farrell could be seen throwing a punch at guitarist Navarro.

Farrell, 65, lunged in a forceful manner towards Navarro, 57, onstage. The guitarist appeared to place his hands on the frontman’s chest in an apparent bid to stop him from moving forward.

During the tense encounter, Farrell appeared to be yelling at Navarro until he threw a punch at the guitarist.

Security guards quickly broke up the fight and told Farrell to "stop," while they held him down to prevent him from attacking Navarro further.

Navarro grabbed Farrell’s arm, and he was enraged, as Farrell attempted to attack the guitarist again.

Following the onstage outburst, Jane’s Addiction decided to officially cancel the remainder of their tour.

They announced the news in a statement on X.

"To all the fans, The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group," the statement read. "As such, they will be canceling the remainder of the tour."

Fans were directed to seek refunds from their point of purchase or whatever ticketing site they used.

Navarro additionally posted a statement on his Instagram addressing the cancelation.

"Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour," he wrote.

"Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs," he said in part.

A source told Fox News Digital that "Perry is heartbroken at his actions. He realizes that he waited too long to prioritize his well-being. His exhaustion and the toll it has taken on both his physical and mental health has gone too far."

They added, "He had the best of intentions heading out on tour with the band and feels like he’s let his fans and family down."