‘Jane the Virgin’ actress Andrea Navedo does off-Broadway play to help NYC kids

Andrea Navedo got her start in soap operas, but her major success has come from a playing Xiomara Villanueva in the kind of telenovela/comedy on the award-winning TV show, “Jane the Virgin.”

Now this dynamo is acting in an off-Broadway show and raising money from the ticket prices to send thousands of New York City children to summer camp who might not be able to afford it otherwise.

Navedo plays Kate Sullivan, an attorney working at the fictional New England Wire & Cable, in the play, “Other People’s Money,” at the Chelsea Repertory Theater.

Tickets to the play will contribute to the Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency that offers thousands of children in New York City, unforgettable summer experiences.

“I was a Fresh Air kid. I grew up in the South Bronx, [and] the funds weren’t there,” Navedo told Fox News Latino. “I remember watching commercials in the summer and asking my mom if I could go and her being so crestfallen that she couldn’t send me. When she found out about the Fresh Air Fund, she didn’t have to pay a dime. They sent me away for two weeks to the Catskills Mountains, and it was one of the highlights of my childhood. I’ll never forget it.”

Navedo says when she decided to do the play, she wanted to pay it forward and take advantage of what “Jane the Virgin” has afforded her.

Sadly, she can’t talk much about the upcoming season of the show, but she’s happy to be bicoastal now and is hoping her play, which is running from July 29 to Aug. 14, will raise a ton of money for New York City kids.