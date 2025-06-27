Jane Seymour says family values are key to her 'special chemistry' with former 'Dr. Quinn' co-star Joe Lando

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For Jane Seymour, it’s easy to remain incredibly close to her on-screen love nearly 30 years after their hit show came to an end.

"The same way I say I love [my ‘Harry Wild’ sidekick] Rohan Nedd, I love Joe Lando," the actress told Fox News Digital. "We get each other. We are very different people. We couldn’t possibly be married… Not a hope. And his wife is fabulous, she’s a really good friend of mine – his whole family is."

"I’m always looking to see what is there that we can do together, as does he," the 74-year-old shared. "We have a special chemistry when we work together. We know one another so well, and we know one another’s rhythms so well. There’s a comfort zone that comes from acting with him or doing anything with him… There’s a real bada bing, bada boom that goes on with us that I think is unique."

Seymour and Lando played an on-screen couple on "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" from 1993 to 1998. Most recently, they starred in the 2022 holiday movie, "A Christmas Spark."

These days, Seymour has been keeping busy with her detective series, "Harry Wild," which was just renewed for season 5. She’s also the host of "Relative Secrets," where she helps everyday Americans uncover shocking and even dark revelations about their family histories.

Still, Seymour said she’s always eager to share the screen with Lando, 63, again. The actor also makes occasional appearances on her Instagram.

The secret behind their lasting friendship? It’s a no-brainer, Seymour insisted.

"Joe and I have both prioritized our families and our kids [in this business]," she explained. "Our kids grew up together. Our families are very much entwined. So much so that when the Palisades Fire [in California] happened, he and his family lost everything. Six of them, with two German shepherds and two budgerigars, landed at my house. They were devastated. They had nothing but the clothes on their backs. And we all lived together for five weeks. If we were ever bonded before, we are deeply bonded now."

Lando didn't think twice to thank his friend in a special way.

"[Joe] kind of took on the characteristics of Sully in ‘Dr. Quinn’ – he couldn’t just accept that I would give him a roof, food, safety, that and the other," Seymour chuckled. "He just had to give back. He started wandering around my house saying, ‘Hey, this needs fixing,’ or ‘That needs fixing, I know how to do this.’ I went away for a week and when I came back, he completely weatherproofed my house."

"He got obsessed with, ‘[You] have too many valuable things, it could’ve burnt down, you’ve got to do something about this,’" she continued. "Sully just came into play. It was very humorous and sweet."

"We should probably do a talk show!" she exclaimed.

Occasionally, fans might spot Seymour demonstrating one of her go-to workout routines on social media. When it was suggested that she and Lando should do a fitness routine together, she replied, "We might!"

"Look, the biggest mistake is when people suddenly go, ‘Oh my God, I need to lose a hundred pounds right now,’" she said. "No, you don’t. You can start a healthy regimen by walking around the block. Then you walk around the block twice. Instead of taking the car or bus, you walk to your destination and back. I like to put on an audible book or my favorite music and just walk for half an hour in one direction, and do it again, coming back. Even taking some stairs is a good thing to do."

"Your body is your car," she continued. "It’s going to take you around in life. You’ve got to make sure that the feet work, the heart works and the lungs work – that you’re mobile… I just hope I encourage people to listen to their bodies and respect what they can and cannot do… I think it’s so important to get your steps in, stretch and do some light weights."

When Seymour is not reconnecting with Lando, she’s happily gardening, which she’s encouraged Lando to do with her, or painting with her grandchildren. Even golfing is "meditative," she said. She’s also keeping busy with "Harry Wild" and "Relative Secrets."

"Like ‘Dr. Quinn,’ ‘Harry Wild’ is shown all over the world," said Seymour. "What I’ve heard is that [audiences] look at me and go, ‘OK, she hasn’t gone and done all the plastic things or Botox. She’s real, and this character has just reinvented herself.’

"[My character] was a professor of literature, quit after 30 years, and then she randomly found herself solving crimes with her knowledge of history. She’s older, and her sidekick is from the other side of Dublin, who comes from a very dysfunctional life. She’s teaching him to be a man and to be literate while they’re fighting crimes. But she needs him as much as he needs her."

"I think it shows people you can do whatever you want just for fun or just out of curiosity," she shared. "You can always reinvent yourself… And I think that’s what I do every day."

For Seymour, life is "a blessing," and she's grateful for the close-knit friendships she's developed along the way.

"I am respectful of this extraordinary gift that is called life," she said. "Every moment is precious. You only take two things with you when you pass – the love you’ve shared in your life and the difference you’ve made in others. And if you feel good about yourself, then the chances of being able to have good, lasting relationships are so much higher. You become part of a community. And community is so important, no matter who you are."