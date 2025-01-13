Jane Seymour opens her doors to former ‘Dr. Quinn’ co-star who lost his home in the Palisades Fire

Jane Seymour is doing her part to help those close to her who've lost their homes in the Los Angeles fires.

In an Instagram video shared on Saturday, Seymour's former "Dr. Quinn" co-star, Joe Lando, told his followers, the 73-year-old actress had taken in him and his family after they lost their home in the Palisades Fire.

"I just wanted to let everybody know who has been reaching out and trying to find out how things are with us here in the Palisades. The Lando family is intact," he started the video. "Thankfully, there are angels in this world. We’re left with nothing, except each other. My friend Jane Seymour allowed us to come up to her house and opened it up for us without any hesitation and, thank God, gave us some place to come and sleep."

The actor shares three children with his wife, Kirsten Barlow, all of whom are staying with Seymour, in her Malibu home.

Lando and Seymour starred together in "Dr. Quinn" for six seasons from 1993 to 1998, and have remained close friends since. They recently reunited on screen in the 2022 Lifetime movie, "A Christmas Spark."

In the tearful video, Lando described the conditions those in the surrounding area are facing, explaining they had just gotten the electricity turned back on after three days and still do not have any gas. He also added that "you can't drink the water, you can't breathe the air cause now it's all poisonous."

The area surrounding Seymour's home was also recently under threat from the Franklin Fire, which burned through Malibu in early December, leading the actress to evacuate.

"I’ve never been through anything like this. It’s indescribable. You see people on TV who go through these things, and you think, ‘Oh my God that must be a terrible thing. Thank God it’s not me,'" he said later in the video. "If it was just us, I’d be really okay with this. But it’s everybody. It’s everything. I’m just devastated and heartbroken for everybody, all the people we know. They don’t have houses."

Lando also addressed the dialogue online concerning people's mentality that those living in the area are wealthy individuals and therefore will be able to bounce back, saying, "That's not the majority of this neighborhood."

He stressed that the fire affected everyone, emphasizing that in a situation like this, "There is no rich or poor, white, black, brown or red or blue. This fire is evil, and it'll kill everything."

"Most people are just hardworking folks who have been living there for generations," he said. "My wife's parents live down the street, or did, and they lost their house after 40 something years. Our house wasn't big and fancy, but it was our home and I worked so hard on it."

Later in the video, Lando tearfully thanks "everybody who's been so generous" to him and his family during this tough time, and promises to pay the kindness forward.

"I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who's been so generous. People are taking care of us, and we're trying to take care of others too," he concluded. "Just pray for everybody. Everybody here, cause this is just getting worse before it's getting better. I know we'll get through this. This too shall pass. This is gonna leave a hell of a scar. God bless you all."