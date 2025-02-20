Expand / Collapse search
Playmate of the Year for Playboy magazine comeback says OnlyFans is no competition

Montana native Gillian Nation was named Playboy magazine's 2025 Playmate of the Year

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
Gillian Nation is Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in the magazine's first print issue in five years.

The blonde bombshell made her debut during Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans wearing a $10 million diamond-studded Playboy bunny costume.

For the festivities, the 27-year-old also modeled a dress inspired by Monique St. Pierre’s Playboy June 1979 cover. St. Pierre was also Playmate of the Year.

'BACHELOR' STAR ON WHY SHE'LL STRIP DOWN FOR PLAYBOY OVER ONLYFANS

Gillian Nation posing outdoors next to a pair of jeans for Playboy.

Gillian Nation is the 2025 Playmate of the Year. (Arnie Watkins for Playboy)

"I knew I was going to be in the magazine, but I didn’t think anything beyond that," Nation told Fox News Digital. "No one really gave me any details. … I’m still processing it. I didn’t really understand the gravity of what it meant to be a Playmate.

"My family, my distant relatives, my boyfriend’s family, people I haven’t spoken to in years and years, they’re all congratulating me. It’s heartwarming to see how many people are so supportive."

Gillian Nation modeling in a Playboy Bunny suit.

"Since 1960, this prestigious title has honored the most unforgettable Playmates, and this year is no exception," a statement from Playboy said. (Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Playboy)

The men’s lifestyle magazine, which was founded by Hugh Hefner in 1953 and featured Marilyn Monroe as its first cover girl, is attempting to make a comeback after facing several tumultuous years.

Playboy magazine's 1953 issue with Marilyn Monroe waving on the cover.

Marilyn Monroe was Playboy magazine's first cover girl.  (Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

While the outlet had more than 7 million readers during the ‘70s, competition and the internet reduced circulation, and the number of issues published annually was cut. 

In 2015, Playboy ceased publishing images of naked women, citing the proliferation of nudity on the internet. It restored traditional risqué images in 2017. That year, Hefner died at age 91. The magazine was shuttered in 2020.

A close-up of Gillian Nation wearing a nude-hue dress with a silver Playboy Bunny logo.

Gillian Nation was raised on a Montana farm, where she was homeschooled. (Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Playboy)

CEO Ben Kohn of Playboy Enterprises said the disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic were too much to overcome for the publication, Deadline.com reported.

Gillian Nation looking to the side and holding a cowboy hat outdoors,

In the new issue of Playboy, Gillian Nation spoke about her love for masculine men. (Arnie Watkins for Playboy)

Nation said she wanted to be part of "classic Playboy" as the magazine promises to feature "unforgettable photography."

"It’s an honor to be chosen and to represent them, especially with them making this comeback," said Nation. "I wanted to do [classic Playboy] justice. Part of that is going fully nude. I think if you’re going to do it, you embrace it. I could have done a peekaboo moment, but I felt like being part of the magazine means you do the whole thing.

Gillian Nation wearing a silver Bunny costume posing with several Playboy Bunnies on the red carpet.

Gillian Nation (center) made her playmate debut at Playboy's Super Bowl Party Feb. 8, 2025, in New Orleans. (Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Playboy)

"I wanted to do right by them, and they’ve given me a lot of responsibility," she shared. "I just want to make everybody proud."

Gillian Nation posing outdoors wearing a white bra.

For its new issue, Playboy is returning to its roots, said Gillian Nation. (Arnie Watkins for Playboy)

Playboy faces stiff competition as it attempts to return to its raunchy roots. One major competitor is OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform that allows creators to share and monetize content. 

Celebrities, such as Carmen Electra, Bella Thorne, Shanna Moakler and Donna D’Errico, among others, have joined the site, where they interact with fans.

Gillian Nation posing to the side as a Playboy Bunny.

Gillian Nation previously modeled for Guess. (Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Playboy)

The site became popular during the early months of the pandemic when numerous sex workers joined to get paid more safely. The site has been lucrative for some, allowing them to earn thousands every month.

A phone showing the OnlyFans logo.

OnlyFans grew in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. (Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In August 2021, OnlyFans announced it had 130 million users and 2 million creators who have collectively earned $5 billion. That same month, the site said it suspended its initial plan to ban sexually explicit content after outcry from its creators and advocates for sex workers.

Nation said Playboy's glossy, titillating photos, along with its candid interviews with celebrities and notable figures, have always made it stand out from the pack. Longtime fans, she argued, won't need much convincing to return.

And for a new audience, the brand also announced it has activated e-commerce and social initiatives, encouraging their creators to "produce dynamic, fresh content across all of our distribution channels."

"I think people will have to appreciate Playboy’s history," said Nation. "Obviously, it can’t compete in the same way as in, I guess you could say with OnlyFans or all these different platforms where people can say, ‘You can see more.' But that’s not really the point. The point is that it’s something classic, and that’s what it’s always been. And, so, I think that people will have to appreciate it for what it is."

"Honestly, anybody can make an OnlyFans," Nation pointed out. "Anybody can post a naked photo. Anybody can do those things. I’d like to think that Playboy picks and chooses more because you’re representing the brand, and they have this history behind them. That’s why it was such an honor that they chose me."

In the issue, Nation stripped down for a spread that pays homage to her rural Montana upbringing. She also spoke about her love of masculine men.

Nation admitted that, at first, she was hesitant to go nude.

Gillian Nation wearing a lacy white outfit while posing outdoors.

Gillian Nation moved to Los Angeles from Montana to pursue a modeling career. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for 1/ST and The h.wood Group)

"I didn’t want to be typecast and put in a box," she said. "I already have a sexy look, and I work with brands that already lean on that appeal, like Guess. So, I was trying to go in the other direction and expand. … But then I thought, ‘Let’s consider it. Let’s see what happens.’ 

"And I did it. … They put together this beautiful mood board, which I just loved because I had made one very similar. I made one in the past summer while I was back home in Montana. I wanted to post things that I love, which are my home, horses and being at the ranch. … I just saw it as a sign. I couldn’t say no to this."

Still, that didn't stop the model from getting nervous.

Gillian Nation wearing a nude-hue dress with the Playboy bunny logo posing next to an enlarged classic Playboy cover.

Gillian Nation paid homage to fellow Playmate Monique St. Pierre during Super Bowl weekend. (Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Playboy)

"I remember the night before just being like, ‘Oh my gosh, tomorrow I’m going to be completely naked around all these people,’" she said. "The day came, and we went out to this beautiful ranch in Simi Valley. … I was in my element, which is being under the sun and being around horses. It was a little gritty. And I love that. It makes me feel really sexy. … I felt so comfortable, and it was a magical day.

Gullian Nation wearing a nude hue dress on the carpet.

Gillian Nation told the outlet that when she's not modeling, she finds solace in playing the piano and journaling.  (Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Playboy)

"I’ve always been very comfortable with my body," she continued. "Something in me just wasn’t entirely afraid to go there. And if I was going to go there, it would be for a magazine like Playboy. It would be for something iconic and a classic. I think that also gave me confidence. … And it felt right to do it."

Nation said she's thrilled her decision got the stamp of approval from her boyfriend's family.

A close-up of Gillian Nation wearing a silvery Playboy Bunny costume.

Gillian Nation wore a $10 million diamond-studded Playboy bunny costume designed and handcrafted by Kali Hawk, founder and creative director of H.Crowne. (Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Playboy)

"His folks in Georgia on his mom's side are very conservative. They go to church every Sunday," she said. "So many of them reached out and were just over the moon. … The magazine has been through so many different generations that the older generation appreciates it, whereas they don’t know about all these other platforms. They'd never heard of them before. … And this shoot was done in such a tasteful way.

"All of these things brought back maybe a sense of nostalgia [for them]," said Nation. "The people seeing it were able to appreciate what a big deal it was and what it meant, especially for their generation."

Nation said that even though the Playboy brand is so recognizable, she was worried about how her loved ones would react. 

Playboy magazine cover showing Lori Harvey

The new issue of Playboy magazine, which features Lori Harvey on the cover, is on newsstands now. Harvey's father is Steve Harvey. (Greg Swales for Playboy)

"I was a little nervous to see what their responses were going to be," she admitted. "My mom, my dad — they were proud of me. They’ve always been so supportive of everything I’ve done. They trusted my judgment, and they knew I would never do something that would embarrass them or do something that wouldn’t seem in character to me. They loved it. And it was a good hat tip to my home, which is what we wanted it to be."

Looking back, Nation said the experience felt familiar, like being back at her ranch.

"It was very freeing," she said. "It was very liberating."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

