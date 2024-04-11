Jane Seymour, 73, doesn't do plastic surgery: 'I'm an actress'

Jane Seymour doesn't do plastic surgery, and for good reason.

Seymour, 73, shared her favorite beauty secrets as she works to "play all the characters" she portrays in film and TV — most recently in "Irish Wish" and "Harry Wild" — in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"Skin care is really important," Seymour revealed on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards. "I think the way I eat — I eat good Mediterranean food. Take vitamins. I exercise a little bit."

Seymour makes sure to stay away from the typical procedures most Hollywood actresses seem to gravitate toward. The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star often plays a wide variety of roles, sometimes having to age herself or needing to appear younger than her 73 years.

"I don't do all that stuff everyone else is doing," she said, pointing to her face. "I'm an actress. I need to be able to play 85 one day and younger another day.

"So, anything that I can do to, you know, keep myself fit and healthy and be able to play all the characters I play."

Born Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg, she changed her stage name to Jane Seymour since it was easier to remember. She made her debut in the 1969 film "Oh! What a Lovely War" with an uncredited role.

While appearing on British television, Seymour caught the eye of the James Bond franchise producers. She was subsequently cast as "Solitaire," the main Bond girl in the 1973 film "Live and Let Die."

Following her success as a Bond girl, Seymour began landing roles on American television. She's known for "Wedding Crashers," "Somewhere in Time" and other titles.

She earned five Emmy nominations throughout her career and won a Golden Globe for "East of Eden" and "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman."

Throughout her storied career, Seymour has followed the same advice every day.

"Be authentic and be open-minded and open-hearted," Seymour told Fox News Digital. "Give back, help other people."

In 2010, Seymour launched the Open Hearts Foundation, partnering with Signet Jewelers and Kay Jewelers to sell an Open Hearts jewelry line with the profits benefiting charities. Seymour wanted to "create a foundation that inspired the world to help others and provided immediate grants to small, emerging charities who aligned with the Open Hearts Philosophy," according to the foundation's website.

The actress told Fox News Digital the work with Open Hearts Foundation is "really important" to her.

"It's really more like a movement. It's just saying to people, ‘You can make a difference,'" Seymour explained. "And I was just in Washington, D.C., with the extraordinary young people who are receiving scholarships to college. Kids that I don't even know why or how they managed to stay alive, let alone, succeed."

Seymour recently presented the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian award to Trisha Yearwood at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

"I think it's really important to do the best you can, follow your passion, work extremely hard, don't give up and see what you can do to help others along the way," Seymour said.