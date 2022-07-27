Jane Seymour says she's ‘very open’ to reprising Solitaire from James Bond film ‘Live and Let Die’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jane Seymour wouldn’t think twice about suiting up as Solitaire again.

The actress, who appeared as a Bond girl in the 1973 film "Live and Let Die" opposite Roger Moore, said she would be open to reprising her role.

"Of course, I’d do it," the 71-year-old recently told People magazine. "I’ve always been very open about saying that I’d be happy to just walk behind the scene and someone could go, ‘Is that Solitaire?’"

Solitaire, or Simone Latrelle, was a voodoo psychic medium and associate of Bond foe Dr. Kananga (Yaphet Kotto). Seymour, then a newcomer, skyrocketed to fame after appearing in the film. "Live and Let Die" was the franchise’s eighth film.

"I was 20 years old when I shot the James Bond film and I had no idea what was going on," said the mom of four.

Today, Seymour said she’s proud to be among an elite group of women who carry the title of Bond girl. Some of those stars include Ursula Andress, Halle Berry, Britt Ekland, Jill St. John, Lana Wood and Teri Hatcher – just to name a few.

"I support everything to do with the Bond franchise," Seymour told the outlet. "When they have books coming out about Bond girls or podcasts or whatever it is, I always show up. There’s this really interesting sorority of women who’ve been Bond girls, which is fun in its own right."

Back in 2019, Seymour recalled to Fox News Digital how "Live and Let Die" forever impacted her career.

"I was very young," she said at the time. "I really didn’t know anything. I mean, I was 20 when I was shooting that and I was a very young 20 – more like 15 really. They were looking for someone to play a virgin and I think I was the last one they could find. I was close anyway. I was completely out of my depth. I was in the most exotic places, fabulous hotels – it was a very heavy experience."

Seymour said the film’s leading man quickly put her at ease.

"Roger Moore was very kind and very thoughtful," she said. "He really took care of me, which was really kind of him. But I was totally out of my depth in it. And the funny thing is, I felt comfortable hanging out with the dancers [from the film]… I’d skip out of what I was doing and go to where the rehearsals were and join them."