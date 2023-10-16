Jane Seymour's kids helped her find love, boyfriend reveals how he 'closed the deal'

Jane Seymour, 72, is very happily off the market.

Two weeks after sharing the news of her relationship with musician John Zambetti, 73, Seymour took to Instagram, saying she has "never been happier."

The new couple spoke to People at an event and revealed how they found each other.

"Well, our kids put us together," Zambetti said, with Seymour agreeing. "So we certainly don't have to worry about the kids not approving of who we were with. I'm very lucky to be with her."

JANE SEYMOUR, GOLDEN BACHELOR PROVE YOU CAN FIND LOVE IN ANY ERA: ‘AGE IS JUST A NUMBER’

Seymour added that Zambetti has written "some love songs" for her, remarking, "I think that's what really got me in the end."

He told People that he wrote the songs "just to close the deal," and she said, "Yeah. Three so far. I think there's an album on the way."

Seymour went on to say, "His son is a very successful rock musician with a group called The Palms. And his name's Johnny Zambetti. And I have a son who's a rock musician too, Johnny Keach, so when we talked about them, we say 'My Johnny,' [since] they both have the same name."

Zambetti confessed that he has been taking the opportunity to get Seymour more acquainted with the music world – specifically smaller, seedier venues.

"I have a lot of friends that are musicians in town," he explained to the outlet. "We like to go see them play. And she never really went to the dives to see, that's where the real music is. That's where the real players are playing. So she loves it. She loves going everywhere and she loves music."

"So I love introducing her to stuff that, even though she's lived here a long time, she really was unaware of that side of LA."

The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" actress got a bit sentimental about her new love, saying, "I am having the happiest time of my life. In many ways."

She said it was "absolutely fantastic" to be dating in her 70s and even said that she and Zambetti have decided to celebrate a monthly anniversary instead of a yearly one.

"This time in life, you're not going to wait 50 years, are you?" she asked.

Seymour also opened up in a new interview with Hello!, speaking at length about aging, menopause and plastic surgery.

"Sex gets painful, and then you just have to find ways to deal with that," she said on the topic of menopause.

"I hit menopause between the ages of 50 and 51 which is perfectly normal and because I didn't have a family history of breast cancer, I was put on HRT," she continued, calling the move a "game changer."

Seymour explained, "There is medication that can help and like everything in life, you find a different way of dealing with things. You find a way that works for you or you and your partner in whatever fashion and there are lots of different ways to find pleasure in life. And to be a whole woman."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

JANE SEYMOUR, 72, REVEALS HER FAVORITE TRICK TO LOOK YOUNGER: ‘THEY LAUGH AT ME’

The actress called menopause a "taboo subject," and complained, "No one wants to talk about aging, especially women because they're doing everything they can to look 20 or 30 years younger. So the last thing they want to do is to talk about that and there's always been this whole thing that when you turn 50, you're not having babies anymore, so now you're kind of useless. You're on the fence, you're done."

"The world is against aging. We hate aging. We look at aging and we go, 'Oh, no, there's a wrinkle, oh my God. Get rid of it. Grey hair. No. Terrifying!' Whereas you can look at it the other way and you can say actually, I now have time in my life to do things I really want to do. Maybe I can now become the person I want to be."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Considering this line of thinking, it likely will not come as a shock that Seymour is not a fan of plastic surgery for herself.

"I'm a temporary enhancement person, rather than a permanent enhancement person," she said to Hello!. "If I need eyelashes, I stick them on. If I need more hair, I clip some in."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Because I'm an actress, I am sometimes required to play roles much younger than me and then in the same show very much older than I am, so I keep my face mobile. That's why I don't do the things a lot of people are doing because I'm a blank canvas. I'm an actress. I want to be able to play every emotion there is because it would be like having a string instrument and taking a few of the strings off or numbing them."