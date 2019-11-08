Tunnel to Towers' Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by providing mortgage-free homes to surviving spouses with young children. The Foundation is committed to raising $250 million to provide 1,000 homes to Gold Star Families.
Tunnel to Towers is committed to ensuring we never forget the events of 9/11 and the sacrifices that continue to be made by our first responders. Their Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the remaining mortgage for families left behind when a firefighter or police officer is killed in the line of duty.
Tunnel to Towers' Smart Home Program builds specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans, completely mortgage free. When the call came, these brave men and women answered - help give them a home they can call their own.