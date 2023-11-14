Jana Kramer shares baby boy's 'strong name' after giving birth to 3rd child: 'We feel blessed'

Jana Kramer revealed her son's "strong name" after giving birth Monday with fiancé Allan Russell by her side.

"Welcome to the world sweet Roman James Russell," she shared on social media. "Blessed beyond measure for this little miracle."

The "Whine Down" podcast host and Russell, 42, told People magazine that her son's name exuded strength and wasn't necessarily "inspired by anyone."

"Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son, Roman James Russell," they said in a joint statement. "We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together."

They added, "The name Roman really isn't inspired by anyone, it's just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them."

Kramer, 39, has two children, Jace and Jolie, with her ex-husband, former professional football player, Mike Caussin.

She shared a series of newborn snaps on Instagram shortly after Roman's birth.

Roman wore an adorable green onesie with a matching beanie in one photo swaddled up in a hospital crib. Another snap captured the moment Jace and Jolie met their new little brother.

"The most supportive man in the world," she wrote across an image with Allan before she had a c-section delivery.

Jana revealed earlier this month that while her due date was in December, she elected to have a surgical delivery "because of growing fibroid."

"I can’t believe THE month is already here. Feels like it was just end of march when we found out about [baby emoji] and now the big month is finally here," she wrote on Instagram.

"(Because I know I’ll get comments about why this month and not on due date which is 12.2….because of growing fibroid we are doing c section earlier.)"

Shortly before announcing her engagement to soccer pro Russell in May, she told Fox News Digital that her partner is simply "fantastic."

"I mean, he's a really, really great guy," she said. "I think what's different in this relationship is there's just so much respect, and I've never been so respected in a relationship, and with that, comes so much love."

She added, "It's been really beautiful. I did a lot of work last year on top of everything I've done for years before, but really just loving myself and finding my self-worth."