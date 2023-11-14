Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Babies

Jana Kramer shares baby boy's 'strong name' after giving birth to 3rd child: 'We feel blessed'

Country singer Jana Kramer has two children with ex-husband Mike Caussin

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Jana Kramer 'could not have written' her story with 'new family' after intense divorce drama Video

Jana Kramer 'could not have written' her story with 'new family' after intense divorce drama

Jana Kramer talks to Fox News Digital at the iHeartRadio Music Festival about her pregnancy, engagement, and how her life has changed since going through a dramatic divorce.

Jana Kramer revealed her son's "strong name" after giving birth Monday with fiancé Allan Russell by her side. 

"Welcome to the world sweet Roman James Russell," she shared on social media. "Blessed beyond measure for this little miracle." 

The "Whine Down" podcast host and Russell, 42, told People magazine that her son's name exuded strength and wasn't necessarily "inspired by anyone."

PREGNANT JANA KRAMER HOSPITALIZED FOR BACTERIAL INFECTION IN HER KIDNEYS: ‘COULDN’T HANDLE THE PAIN'

Jana Kramer smiles alongside newborn baby and fiance Allan Russell

Jana Kramer and fiancé Allan Russell welcomed son Roman into the world Monday. (Brooke Kelly Photography/Getty Images)

"Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son, Roman James Russell," they said in a joint statement. "We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together." 

They added, "The name Roman really isn't inspired by anyone, it's just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them."

Kramer, 39, has two children, Jace and Jolie, with her ex-husband, former professional football player, Mike Caussin. 

JANA KRAMER SHARES BEST ADVICE FOR NAVIGATING DIVORCE WITH GRACE FOLLOWING SPLIT FROM CHEATING EX

She shared a series of newborn snaps on Instagram shortly after Roman's birth.

Allan Russell carries baby boy with fiancee Jana Kramer

Russell kissed Jana's forehead in one photo, and cradled his newborn son in another. (Brooke Kelly Photography)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS 

Roman wore an adorable green onesie with a matching beanie in one photo swaddled up in a hospital crib. Another snap captured the moment Jace and Jolie met their new little brother.

"The most supportive man in the world," she wrote across an image with Allan before she had a c-section delivery.

Jana Kramer cuddles up next to daughter Jolie and newborn son Roman

Kramer gave birth via c-section after experiencing issues with fibroids.  (Brooke Kelly Photography)

Jana revealed earlier this month that while her due date was in December, she elected to have a surgical delivery "because of growing fibroid."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I can’t believe THE month is already here. Feels like it was just end of march when we found out about [baby emoji] and now the big month is finally here," she wrote on Instagram. 

"(Because I know I’ll get comments about why this month and not on due date which is 12.2….because of growing fibroid we are doing c section earlier.)" 

Shortly before announcing her engagement to soccer pro Russell in May, she told Fox News Digital that her partner is simply "fantastic."

Jana Kramer wears glittering dress to iHeartRadio Awards with Allan Russell

Allan Russell, a Scottish former professional soccer player, proposed to Kramer earlier this year. (Frazer Harrison)

"I mean, he's a really, really great guy," she said. "I think what's different in this relationship is there's just so much respect, and I've never been so respected in a relationship, and with that, comes so much love."

She added, "It's been really beautiful. I did a lot of work last year on top of everything I've done for years before, but really just loving myself and finding my self-worth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.