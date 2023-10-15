Pregnant Jana Kramer hospitalized for bacterial infection in her kidneys: 'Couldn't handle the pain'

Jana Kramer is on the road to recovery after a scary infection landed her in the hospital. The actress is also seven months pregnant.

After assuring fans that her baby was in good health, Kramer explained that she and fiancé Allan Russell had embarked on a vacation before the youngster's birth, when things went awry. "Well. Our babymoon didn’t go as planned," Kramer, 39, wrote to Instagram in a two-part post. "But there were some lessons learned."

The actress explained that she had been experiencing back pain for several weeks, but continued to dismiss it.

"So many times (moms especially) just brush off pain because we are the last ones to take care of ourselves. When I posted about my back hurting a week ago I just had chalked it up to pregnancy and didn’t tell the doctors because back pain is ‘normal’ so ‘don’t be a wimp’ is what I thought," she admitted.

The former "One Tree Hill" star says she received a DM (direct message) from a woman who cautioned her that her pain might indicate a problem with her kidneys, but again, Kramer decided to push forward and board her plane to Florida with Russell.

"When we landed I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital. Long story short it was a bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys. This resulted in a 2 day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have," she shared.

In the post, Kramer shared pictures from her hospital room where she was hooked up to an IV.

"So. Lesson," she continued. "Listen to ur (sic) body. Ur (sic) not a baby or inconveniencing people. If u (sic) hurt, talk to ur (sic) doctor. Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur (sic) not feeling good can become very serious. Also shout out to this amazing man who I begged to go sleep at the beautiful hotel he got for us but instead slept on a pull out chair," she said, thanking Russell.

"Tip... Find u (sic) a man who doesn’t make u (sic) feel bad or leave ur (sic) side when ur (sic) not feeling good. Shout out to the nurses at Good Samaritan hospital in west palm. Y’all were the sweetest," she concluded.

In a separate post, Kramer shared pictures from her vacation, albeit brief. "Upside of not feeling good in Florida… this view," she wrote. "Though it was only one day to enjoy it we soaked up every minute."

Just a few weeks ago, Kramer updated Fox News Digital on her pregnancy.

" The pregnancy has been, you know, up and down," Kramer shared. "There were some scares in the beginning… with the losses I've had in the past. I wasn't sure… if baby was going to be OK. There were things, but again, it's been great. And I'm just kind of staying positive and so grateful," she said.

Kramer has been transparent about her previous infertility struggles, having had two chemical pregnancies and three miscarriages. She shares two children Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

A representative for Kramer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.