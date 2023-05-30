Expand / Collapse search
Jana Kramer shares best advice for navigating divorce with grace following split from cheating ex

Country singer Jana Kramer announced engagement to Allan Russell last week and revealed new book about surviving divorce

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Jana Kramer explains how she feels after the 'awful' school shooting in Nashville Video

Jana Kramer explains how she feels after the 'awful' school shooting in Nashville

Jana Kramer explained she just wants to be home with her kids after the shooting in Nashville. She told Fox News Digital that while her children don't attend the school where the tragedy took place, she knows many people who do.

Jana Kramer put pen to paper and documented the most difficult year of her life after filing for divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Kramer, 39, found strength through the tumultuous time by journaling and announced her latest novel to be released this year, "The Next Chapter: Making Peace with Hard Memories, Finding Hope All Around Me, and Clearing Space for Good Things to Come."

The country singer filed for divorce from the former professional football player in 2021 after years of his public and private infidelities.

Kramer exclusively told Fox News Digital that while the journey has been difficult, she is "grateful" for the road she has traveled.

JANA KRAMER FINALLY FEELS ‘RESPECTED’ IN NEW RELATIONSHIP AFTER NFL PRO EX CHEATED WITH MULTIPLE WOMEN 

Jana Kramer wears sparkly blue dress on red carpet at awards show

Jana Kramer revealed her latest literary work details the year post-divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin. (Christopher Polk)

"The best advice I have taken and applied to my next chapter is to look for the lessons and the beauty on the harder days," Kramer said. "There is always a reason." 

Kramer added, "Reminding yourself of that helps to be grateful for exactly where you’re at."

The bestselling author's latest work will deep-dive into her life after the divorce. Kramer's last novel to achieve the high-status ranking was her 2020 best-selling book which she co-authored with her ex, "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully." 

Jana Kramer wears green cardigan and black leggings to reveal new book about divorce

Jana Kramer's latest memoir is set for an October release date. (Courtesy of Jana Kramer)

Caussin and Kramer's relationship was rocky from the start with infidelity allegations leveraged against the ex-NFL player only weeks into their romance. He proposed on her birthday in December 2014, and they were married five months later.

JANA KRAMER REVEALS SHE'S FOUND ‘LOVE’ AFTER EX-HUSBAND CHEATED WITH MULTIPLE WOMEN

She gave birth to their first daughter in January 2016, and by August, Kramer and Caussin separated while he attended an in-patient treatment center for sex addiction. It wasn't for another year before they reconciled and renewed their wedding vows. 

They discussed his struggle with infidelity on her podcast and remained honest with fans about his ongoing recovery efforts. On April 20, 2021, Kramer filed for divorce citing "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery."

At one point, Kramer estimated Caussin allegedly cheated on her with more than 13 women throughout their six-year marriage. The former couple remain amicable co-parents for their two children, Jace and Jolie.

Jana Kramer wears flowing silk gown to People's Choice Awards with Mike Caussin

Kramer filed for divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin in 2021 after years of alleged infidelities.  (Christopher Polk)

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer speaking on stage for her podcast

Mike and Jana discussed their marital problems on her podcast. (Jamie McCarthy)

Shortly before announcing her engagement to soccer pro Allan Russell last week, she told Fox News Digital her new partner is simply "fantastic."

"I mean, he's a he's a really, really great guy," she said. "I think what's different in this relationship is there's just so much respect, and I've never been so respected in a relationship, and with that, comes so much love."

She added, "It's been really beautiful. I did a lot of work last year on top of everything I've done for years before, but really just loving myself and finding my self-worth."

Russell helped the "One Tree Hill" actress realize she is actually worthy of a loving relationship.

Jana Kramer wears glittering dress to iHeartRadio Awards with Allan Russell

Jana Kramer is enjoying every minute of her relationship with new fiancé Allan Russell. (Frazer Harrison)

"I just didn't believe it or think that I deserved it, so now that I know that I do – that's been the biggest shift," she said. 

"It makes me just want to go to all the girls and be like, 'You don't deserve what's happening to you right now. You deserve better!' 

"All the times that my friends tried to, like, just shake me down. Now I want to do that to all those other girls – ‘You deserve better.’ I see the other side of it now, and it's like, night and day."

Kramer added, "It all comes down to what you believe, because I did not believe that for a long time."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

