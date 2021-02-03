Jana Kramer says 'One Tree Hill' set was divided, made 'hell' by one person in particular

Jana Kramer opened up about her time on "One Tree Hill" and revealed that one cast member in particular made life "hell" for the cast on set.

The singer and actress recently sat down for an interview with former co-stars James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti for an episode of her "Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin" podcast.

Kramer was a cast member on the long-running drama, which ran from 2003 until 2012, for its final three seasons. On the episode, she spoke candidly about how, at the time, she entered the show to discover a very divided set.

"When I was on the show ... there was just some, not cattiness, but just, 'You can't talk to this person if you're friends with this person,’" she explained (via People). "So I wasn't very close to James because of certain situations on the set at the time."

Kramer attributed the mood on set to one particular person. However, she stopped short of actually naming who it was. She did note that she was closer to Colletti than Lafferty because of the pressure to pick the right friends at the time. Fortunately, after years of subsequent panels and reunions of the cast, there appears to be no lingering animosity.

"But now, I mean everyone is really close, and it's kind of frustrating because I'm like, 'Why couldn't we have all be friends then?'" she said. "'And you made the newbies' life a little bit of hell.' But it's cool."

She continued to her husband: "But now it's like, annoying because they're all like, 'We're all friends now,' and I'm just like, 'You, one person, literally made it hell for us, because if we chose the wrong friend, we would be destroyed.'"

People notes that Kramer previously discussed how series creator Mark Schwahn contributed to the divide on set, but was unsure why.

Schwahn was fired from "The Royals" in 2017, years after the end of "One Tree Hill," after more than 40 women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment.