Jana Kramer details ‘scariest’ experience when daughter, 4, ‘got into’ another SUV at park

For Jana Kramer, there was no time like the present to have the "stranger danger" talk with her 4-year-old daughter Jolie.

The "One Tree Hill" alum opened up about a frightening experience--the time recently when Jolie "got into a white SUV" during a trip to the park and scared the living daylights out of Kramer, 37, and her husband Mike Caussin, also 37.

"Jolie met a sweet little girl and they started running around," the actress wrote Monday on Instagram alongside an image of herself with Jolie. "I watch my kids like hawks, but Jolie was running around in the play house so it was hard at times to see her. Needless to say, I always had a watch on her. And then I went down the slide with [my son], Jace, again and I saw Jolie running around again with her sweet friend."

Kramer added that despite the fact Caussin was "patrolling" the premises where many of the children were playing, the pair still managed to lose sight of Jolie for just mere moments.

JANA KRAMER REVEALS SHE HAD SOME 'FLINGS AND FLIRTS' WHILE SEPARATED FROM HUSBAND MIKE CAUSSIN

"The next minute, a lady walked up to me and said, ‘Your daughter just got into a white SUV,’" the "Dancing With the Stars" alum recalled. "My heart went straight to my gut and I said, ‘WHAT?!!!’ I immediately ran as fast as I could to the parking lot where I then saw Jolie and the little girl coming around the back of the car. … The little girl’s mom was in car. I clung to Jolie so quick and caught my breath and tried to turn off all the ‘what if’s’ going through my brain."

Kramer described the experience as "eye-opening" and added that she promptly used the moment to educate her daughter on the dangers of engaging with strangers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I never had the talk with Jolie," Kramer explained. "I think I expected her to know she can’t leave without Mommy or Daddy and plus, I was always watching. I’m grateful we had the talk today."

Kramer was inundated with responses from followers who expressed their own fears surrounding the scary incident and many thanked Kramer for sharing it. One of them, "Bachelor" alum Jamie Otis, added that she too has never had the stranger talk with her own daughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve never had the talk with my daughter, [Henley], but I’m definitely going to now!" said Otis. "So glad everything is OK."