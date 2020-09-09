Jana Kramer reveals husband Mike Caussin filed for divorce while she was on ‘DWTS' and he was in rehab

Jane Kramer and Mike Caussin remain incredibly open about their marriage struggles.

Over the past two years, the country singer has been outspoken about their marital issues -- and once again, Kramer is peeling back the layers into her whirlwind relationship in the latest episode of the couple’s podcast, “Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin.”

During the podcast, Kramer, 36, read a passage from her upcoming self-help book “The Good Fight,” which aids in relationship-building.

It was then that Kramer revealed a bombshell: Caussin, 33, filed to divorce Kramer in 2016 while he was in rehab for sex addiction and she was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.”

"Mike was in rehab and I was in an all-out war with my emotions,” Kramer reads. “Most days, I would push Mike out of my brain and tried to live in the world as if he didn't exist. Other days I was too weak to push and I missed him and I hoped he would be in the audience watching me perform, rooting for me.”

Kramer revealed that she had found out about the former NFL tight end’s move from her manager and said the pair had been separated for weeks at the time.

"Regardless of how I was feeling, whenever he would call me from rehab, I would lash out at him and tell him I didn't want anything to do with him,” said the “One Tree Hill” alum. “I would hang up and realize that I had no idea what direction my life was headed in or what I should do. The only times that gave me calm was when I looked at our baby girl. I knew that regardless of the outcome, I wanted the best for her.”

Kramer said she felt like control had been lost when she learned Caussin filed for divorce before she had the chance to.

Kramer said she "called him screaming, 'How could you file for divorce? That's what I'm supposed to do! How dare you!'"

She explained in the excerpt Caussin’s reason for wanting to split – that she had been standing in the way of him seeing their daughter.

"He replied with, 'Jana, you won't let me see our daughter,'" she said.

Caussin said when he filed for divorce he was “forcing” Kramer’s hand.

"I was like, 'All right if you don't let me see my daughter, I'm going to do what I need to do to protect myself and see her," he told his wife.

Nonetheless, Kramer said she at least wanted a heads up before he made the move, adding: “That’s not what I wanted.”

"It's true. He had called asking to see her, as it had already been two months since their last visit, I was so desperate to keep close to me the one thing that brought me calm, that even though I knew it was wrong and could hurt him, I said he couldn't see her until I finished filming, which could take a month," said Kramer.

The pair married in 2015 and have welcomed two children, Jolie Rae, 4, and Jace Joseph, 21 months.

Kramer said eventually she wanted to fix their problems and ultimately defended Caussin against people telling her she should leave him.

"There are so many days during the first year of our reconciliation, after the discovery of my affairs, when we thought, 'What the f— is going on?' Honestly, most days were like that," Caussin read from the memoir. "Needless to say, many of those days were filled with pain and hurt and sadness and despair."

"But even throughout those days of misery, we were both still there," Caussin maintained. "We both continued to show up despite the fact that all it would take to end the pain was a signature at the bottom of divorce papers."