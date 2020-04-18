Jana Kramer slammed by troll who claimed husband Mike Caussin is only faithful to her during quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jana Kramer is an open book when it comes to her husband Mike Caussin's sex addiction. But the singer has learned that her honesty opens the door for criticism.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter recently opened up about some of the hateful messages she receives from social media trolls. Most recently, the wife and mother of two was hit with a negative comment regarding Caussin's ability to remain faithful.

“There was this one nasty girl she emailed or DMed me the other day. I had already blocked her, but she came back from a different name and she’s like, ‘You know, the only reason your husband’s isn’t cheating on you is because it’s quarantine,’” Kramer told Us Weekly. “And it’s just like, ‘Why do you even feel the need?’ And it’s just like, ‘I’m blocking you again!’”

Kramer has been married to Caussin, 33, since 2015. But one year after tying the knot, the singer learned Caussin had cheated, leading to his check-in for treatment of sex addiction.

Kramer and Caussin have since renewed their vows and are dedicated to remaining open about their marital issues on their podcast, "Whine Down."

She explained her decision to reveal the hardships of being married to a sex addict came with her willingness to help others who may find themselves in a similar situation.

"I want to be like a beacon of hope for, like, the next people that had issues," Kramer continued, adding that, despite the negativity, she also receives comments from listeners who appreciate her candor.

She reminds fans that she's a "human" just like everyone else, and amid the nasty comments, she is committed to making it work with Caussin.

“At the end of the day, I’m like, ‘We can have our tiffs and we can have our riffs and whatever else and like things, but that’s not gonna break us.’ And it’s like, if the stuff that’s already happened hasn’t broken us, let’s not let this break us,” she said.

“The only way that I would leave, I always say, is if he stopped trying, if he stopped working on himself, that is when I would say, ‘I’m done.’ Like, that’s really truly when I can say I’m done because you can’t be in a relationship with stuff going on if the other person isn’t working their stuff and trying to be a better version.”

Kramer's comments come on the heels of a new song she released titled "Untouchable." The songwriter revealed on Instagram that the song is one she wrote 10 years ago at a time when she was just getting out of a relationship and "single as single."

"I remember being so broken from the relationship that just ended and I didn't understand why he didn't want to fight for what we had," she reflected in a lengthy caption. "I remember telling the girls the story and as I was looking my late 20s in the eye I just so badly wanted a love that was untouchable. That no matter what happened that person would be there and we would fight through it all together."

Today, Kramer reported that the single has since become "the theme song of my life."

"I think of mine and Mike's love as the version of untouchable...That no matter if the whole world is shaking we are in it together...And right now the whole world is untouchable (literally)," she added, making light of the current coronavirus pandemic.