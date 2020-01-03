Jana Kramer fuels Mike Caussin split rumors with cryptic Instagram post

Jana Kramer is fueling rumors of a split from Mike Caussin, her husband of four years, after posting a cryptic Instagram this week.

The actress, 36, took to the social media platform on Monday to reflect on 2019 coming to an end with a mirror selfie and a somber message for her 1.9 million followers.

"2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end....and for now, all I have to say is...Time heals all wounds," the mother of two captioned the photo.

Kramer further hinted at a breakup by removing the word "wife" from her Instagram bio as well as Caussin's name from the couple's "Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin" podcast, Us Weekly reported.

However, the "One Tree Hill" actress then re-added the changes.

The outlet reported that Kramer wiped more than one photo of herself and Caussin from the photo-sharing platform. Family photos including their two children, daughter Jolie, 3, and son, Jace, 1, however, still exist on her account.

Speculation of a split comes after the couple has discussed Caussin's sex addiction and repeated infidelity during their four-year marriage. In October, she opened up about the pair's struggles during their "Whine Down" podcast, alerting listeners that she still has difficulty trusting Caussin, 32, after he received a topless photo from a mystery woman and deleted it without informing her.

"Because of where I'm still at with it, it's made my anxiety worse," Kramer said about the incident. "It's made me feel more confused and it's just kind of, like, put more salt in the wound."

On Thursday, Kramer posted an Instagram Story explaining that she's trying to "stay off social media" and connect with her family until Jan. 6. Instead, the mother and wife said she ended up creating a new Facebook group for her Moms and Babes box subscription service.

Kramer called the new account a "mom space" where mothers can vent to one another and reach support.