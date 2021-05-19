Jana Kramer to pay Mike Caussin nearly $600K in divorce settlement: report

Jana Kramer will reportedly pay her soon-to-be ex-husband Mike Caussin a hefty settlement in their divorce.

The country singer and the former NFL professional are in the middle of a divorce in Tennessee, where they lived together during their marriage with their two children.

People magazine reports that a marriage dissolution agreement in the case states that Kramer, 37, has agreed to pay Caussin, 34, a total of $592,400.

The money has to do with any claims made in their marital home. The report notes that Kramer will keep the property where the two lived together, while Caussin will be able to keep furniture from the master bedroom and bar room. He will also be able to keep a truck, desk and dumbbells, the agreement states.

The exes will separately cover their legal fees while Kramer is reportedly going to pay additional court costs.

Kramer first announced a split from her husband of six years in late April. Divorce records show that Kramer listed the date of their separation as April 20. She officially filed for divorce in Williamson County, citing "adultery" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reasons for ending the marriage.

The former "One Tree Hill" star requested that the Tennessee court uphold a postnuptial agreement the two had in place after tying the knot. She's also seeking primary custody of their two children --- son Jace, 2, and daughter, Jolie, 5, but requests that Caussin is allowed visitation time.

In Kramer's Instagram announcement, the singer told her followers she had given her marriage her all.

"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she began. "I've fought y'all."

"I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give," Kramer's post continued.

They first married in 2015. Kramer revealed last year that Caussin had filed for divorce in 2016 while she was competing on " Dancing with the Stars " and he was in rehab treating his sex addiction, but the two reconciled.

The marriage is Kramer's third. She was previously married to Michael Gambino in 2004. In 2010, she married Johnathon Schaech, who she divorced the next year.

The split came just seven months after the release of their book, "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully," which discusses how they bounced back from Caussin's previous cheating.