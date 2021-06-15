Jana Kramer sold wedding ring to renovate her home amid split from Mike Caussin: 'This was our house'

Jana Kramer is adjusting to life after her divorce from Mike Caussin by using the money she got from selling her wedding ring to renovate her home.

The country singer and the former NFL professional are in the middle of a divorce in Tennessee, where they lived together during their marriage with their two children. Kramer first announced in April that she was splitting from her husband of six years citing "adultery" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reason.

While answering fan questions on the June 13 episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, the 37-year-old country singer revealed that she’s renovating the home she secured in the divorce using the money she got from selling the second ring Caussin gave her.

"I have redone pretty much my entire house... I sold my ring, and that money from the ring paid for the furniture and the new additions to the house," she said (via People).

"I debated. I'm like, 'I'm going to sell this ring and then maybe buy myself something.' Like a bag, or my divorce present. [But] I was like, 'Honestly, what would make me happiest is to have new energy in the house.' So I took that money and gave it to [interior designers]," she added.

It was previously reported that Kramer would be keeping their marital home while Caussin secured some furniture and other items including a truck and dumbbells from the property. On her podcast, Kramer explained that she felt she needed to redo the home in an effort to fully move on from her marriage.

"This was our house and we made memories here," she said. "I needed to create a new space that felt like me and felt like mine," she explained. "So now, I have someone over right now painting the bar room. I'm going to make it this really cool, girlie wine bar. So that's helped me a lot."

The star noted that the ring that’s now funding her home renovation was actually the second ring that Caussin bought her. The first she vowed to never wear again after a cheating scandal came to light that led to their 2016 split. He re-proposed to her again "a few years ago." However, at the time she says she sold her first ring as well as other pieces of jewelry he got her.

They first married in 2015. Kramer revealed last year that Caussin had filed for divorce in 2016 while she was competing on "Dancing with the Stars" and he was in rehab treating his sex addiction, but the two reconciled.

People notes the "Beautiful Lies" singer got emotional discussing a bracelet that she got rid of that he gifted her to celebrate the release of their book "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully." The book focused on how the couple bounced back after his cheating scandal.

"I wanted to keep it so bad because it was such a f------ pretty bracelet, but it represented something that was not true. It was true that I worked very hard for the relationship, but to me it represented our book and it hurt me too much to keep that..."

The former "One Tree Hill" star requested that the Tennessee court uphold a postnuptial agreement the two had in place after tying the knot. She's also seeking primary custody of their two children --- son Jace, 2, and daughter, Jolie, 5, but requests that Caussin be allowed visitation time.

