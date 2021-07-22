Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin finalize divorce: 'Just the beginning of my story'

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have finalized their divorce.

The 37-year-old country singer announced on Instagram on Thursday that her relationship with the former football pro had been legally terminated.

"Taking a minute to reflect on set," she wrote alongside a picture of a dock on the water. "Today has not been easy and I didn’t know if I would even say anything."

Kramer said that she was unsure how she would feel when the occasion came. She contemplated whether she'd have felt "relieved" or "sad."

"But I got the ‘final’ call that I’m officially divorced and the tears came," she admitted. "My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids."

However, after feeling "all the feels," the "One Tree Hill" alum said that her way of thinking had changed.

"I didn’t fail my kids. I’m showing them a strong momma and I’ll continue to do that and walk away knowing I did everything I could," she continued. "This isn’t the end…it’s just the beginning of my story and I’m excited, hopeful, and ready to continue the healing so I can be stronger, and love deeper."

Kramer concluded: "Okay back to work. Love you all! We got this!"

Kramer and Caussin, 34, first married in 2015. They share two children: Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

The singer announced their split in April after having previously overcoming marital strife when Caussin was unfaithful. He was later treated for sex addiction and the duo seemed to work out their issues.

While Kramer said in her post that she was unsure of how she'd feel when she reached this point, a source recently told People magazine that she's "happy and excited for what's next. She's ready to close that door and start fresh and focus on work and kids."