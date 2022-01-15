Jamie Lynn Spears posts cryptic message after Britney drags her online

Jamie Lynn Spears has shared a cryptic quote online amid her public feud with her sister Britney Spears .

The Spears sisters have been engaging in a war of words via their respective social media accounts this week as Jamie Lynn, 30, is promoting her upcoming book, "Things I Should Have Said."

Britney has called out her younger sister more than once for allegedly spreading lies about her in her book and in the press. On Friday, the "Toxic" singer posted a critical statement about Jamie Lynn, in which she claims she's "lying" about a time Britney allegedly took a knife and locked them both in a room because she "didn't feel safe."

"I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!!" Britney, 40, reacted.

Jamie Lynn seemingly reacted Friday night by sharing a message about telling the truth.

"Nobody trashes your name more than someone who's afraid you'll tell people the truth," a quote posted on the 30-year-old's Instagram Story said.

Britney's critique on Friday was the second time she's publicly bashed her sister this week.

"Please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books," Britney wrote.

"You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW … I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!! The only knife [knife emoji] I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash [emoji} I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut …" Spears also wrote.

"Now and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone …. I'm actually very confused about you making that up because honestly not like you at all !!!!"

Jamie Lynn claimed days ago she wasn't looking for drama.

"Last thing I want to be doing is this, but here we are…It's hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media. I know you're going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself," Jamie Lynn wrote in a lengthy statement.

The former Nickelodeon star went on to say her book "is not about" her older sister.

"I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister," the "Zoey 101" alum said.