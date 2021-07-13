Britney Spears' conservatorship inspires Rep. Jason Smith to launch legislation over contraceptive rights

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo, introduced legislation Wednesday inspired by Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship.

The bill, labeled the CIRCUS Act, aims to exclude providers from federal healthcare programs if they deny "the removal of an intrauterine device or other contraceptive device from an individual who is subject to a conservatorship by reason of the conservator not approving of such removal," according to the legislation obtained by Fox News.

Providers would also be excluded if the provider "knowingly prescribes birth control medication to an individual subject to a conservatorship without the written consent of such individual.’’

The CIRCUS Act comes after Spears claimed that the team managing her conservatorship won't allow her to remove her intrauterine device (IUD). She made the allegations while testifying during a hearing last month in which she requested her conservatorship end, stating that she wants her "life back."

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby," Spears said when asking Judge Brenda Penny to terminate the conservatorship in June. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby."

"I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby," Spears continued. "But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children."

BRITNEY SPEARS STUNS IN RED AND BLACK LINGERIE ON INSTAGRAM: ‘ALL HAS BEEN SAID’

BRITNEY SPEARS CLOSING IN ON VETERAN HOLLYWOOD LAWYER TO TAKE OVER CONSERVATORSHIP CASE: REPORT

Smith said Spears shouldn't be forced to have an IUD in a statement to Fox News.

"By sharing her story, Britney Spears has exposed an injustice that should not have happened," Smith said. "No woman should be forced to have an IUD without her consent."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The CIRCUS Act is a targeted solution to help ensure individuals like Ms. Spears are empowered in the decision to be placed or kept on birth control. Congress must act to put a stop to this terrible practice."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Another hearing in the ongoing conservatorship is set for Wednesday. A number of topics will be discussed in court.