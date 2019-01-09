Jamie Lee Curtis slams Fiji Water for ‘blatant promotion’ at 2019 Golden Globes

The Fiji Water girl’s photobombs at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards may have captured the Internet’s heart, but Jamie Lee Curtis isn’t falling for the company’s “blatant promotion.”

Curtis slammed the water company Tuesday night after she discovered one of the Fiji Water girls made it into one of the actress’ red carpet photos on Sunday. The “Halloween” actress said she intentionally moved away from the women holding trays of Fiji Water so she wasn’t part of its publicity stunt.

“So, my husband, who doesn’t look at a lot of show business news sites, just mentioned that I was on the CNN website,” Curtis wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera.”

“I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either,” she added. “Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens.”

Curtis criticized the award show’s sponsors for failing to ask permission next to the products.

“The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products,” she wrote in the caption.

Curtis is the first star to speak out again Fiji Water for its viral publicity stunt. On Sunday, Kelleth Cuthbert, dubbed the Fiji Water girl, managed to appear in dozens of photos with celebrities on the star-studded red carpet.

The light pink-lipped brunette, wearing a royal blue Marchesa Notte gown, was spotted in the background of several professional photos of celebrities — from Curtis to Idris Elba and beyond — holding a tray of Fiji Water. And, as a result, became the butt of a variety of jokes. Even Fiji Water appeared to poke fun at its model's omnipresence.

Cuthbert later admitted she made an effort to photobomb the red carpet shots.

“It’s all strategic,” Cuthbert, who now has more than 208,000 Instagram followers, told the Los Angeles Times. “You’ve got to angle.”

Fiji Water also played up the viral moment on its social media pages.

“We’re so glad everyone is talking about our water! *senses ominous presence* She’s right behind us, isn’t she? #FIJIwatergirl,” the company tweeted Sunday night.

