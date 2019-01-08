‘Eighth Grade’ star Elsie Fisher responds to Twitter trolls after she’s criticized for supporting ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

“Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher responded to Twitter trolls who criticized her for tweeting her excitement after “Bohemian Rhapsody” won two Golden Globes Sunday.

Fisher, 15, expressed her happiness for actor Rami Malek who won a Golden Globes award for best film actor for his role as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The film also won the best drama film at the Golden Globes.

“IM SO HAPPY RAMI MALEK AND ‘BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY’ WON GOLDEN GLOBES IM THRILLED TONIGHT IS THE BEST NIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Fisher tweeted.

However, some social media users didn’t share the same excitement Fisher had. Some pointed out the film’s director, Bryan Singer, who was reportedly fired from the biopic after complaints of absences and unprofessional behavior on the set, was accused of sexual misconduct.

The actress tweeted she was confused and asked: “why is everyone being so mean about this?”

“I’m genuinely sorry if I did something wrong,” she wrote.

Fisher then asked social media users to tell her if she did something wrong because she wanted to better herself and grow.

“My thoughts on this – please educate me in the future if I do something problematic. I want to better myself and grow! I was also vaguely aware the director of said film was bad but had no other information as to why he was considered such or what he had done. I know now,” she tweeted.

Later the rising star wrote she would “continue to be proud of Rami and the supporting cast because they are incredible” but would hold back on further issues regarding the film.

“Understand this though; there are many problematic people in Hollywood, and as someone who is busy frequently I don’t always have time to keep up. So tell me,” she tweeted.