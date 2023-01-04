James Marsden questions why 'Westworld' was canceled: 'Wish it was about more than financial success'

James Marsden is not holding back his disappointment in the cancellation of his HBO show "Westworld" and why he believes the network pulled the plug.

In a new interview given to Rolling Stone, Marsden admitted there was lingering frustration from the way the show ended.

"I’d be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended ‘Westworld’ wasn’t a disappointment. I’m never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish," he said.

HBO shockingly announced the end of "Westworld" to fans in November.

"I love this ‘Westworld’ family," Marsden continued. "It was one of those unique opportunities to be part of something where I also would be sitting at home ravenously waiting for the next episode as a fan."

Marsden starred as Teddy Flood in seasons one, two and four of the show.

"I totally understand it’s an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense, I just wish it was about more than financial success," he admitted.

"But who knows, maybe there’s some world where it can get completed somehow. Maybe that’s just wishful thinking, because I know we had plans to finish it the way we wanted to," he added.

Besides saying farewell to "Westworld," Marsden has also had to close the door on some of his other long-running characters this past year.

"There were a lot of goodbyes this year… It was bittersweet," he shared.

Marsden also ended his time as Ben Wood on Netflix's "Dead to Me." The final season dropped on the streaming service in November of last year. The actor also resumed his role as Prince Edward in the movie "Disenchanted," the highly awaited sequel made 15 years after the original "Enchanted" film.