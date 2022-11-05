Expand / Collapse search
HBO cancels 'Westworld' after four seasons: 'It has been a privilege'

Sci-fi drama 'Westworld' comes to an end after its recent fourth season

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
After four seasons, HBO has canceled "Westworld," the network announced Friday.

The news of the sci-fi drama ending comes as a shock to fans, considering the Season 4 finale aired on Aug. 14.

The decision to cut the show reportedly stems from a combined lack of viewership throughout the seasons and an aggressive budget cut due to the "production’s hefty price tag," according to Variety.

"Westworld’s" social media account took to Instagram to announce the show’s exit.

"Westworld" was based on the 1973 Michael Crichton movie of the same name and featured a star-studded cast, including Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Thandiwe Newton and James Marsden.

"Westworld" was based on the 1973 Michael Crichton movie of the same name and featured a star-studded cast, including Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Thandiwe Newton and James Marsden. (Getty Images)

"Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so," the caption read. 

After four seasons, HBO has canceled "Westworld," the network announced Friday. (Getty Images)

The post tagged Kilter Films, one of the partners that worked on the "Westworld" production.

After Warner Bros. merged with Discovery in April, David Zaslav’s production budget cut is part of a three-year-plan to institute $3.5 billion in cost-saving synergies, according to the media outlet.

"Westworld" was created by Lisa Joy and her husband Jonathan Nolan and executive produced by J.J. Abrams. The husband-and-wife duo shared their sentiments toward the show ending on social media through a series of posts. 

"Westworld" was created by Lisa Joy and her husband Jonathan Nolan and executive produced by J.J. Abrams.

"Westworld" was created by Lisa Joy and her husband Jonathan Nolan and executive produced by J.J. Abrams. (Instagram)

"So much love and gratitude to our brilliant Westworld collaborators. You all are family to me. And to all the wonderful fans – thank you so very much! It has been a privilege to share this story with you," Lisa captioned.

"Westworld" isn’t your "typical amusement park," the synopsis of the sci-fi drama read, as the show focused on wealthy travelers staying at a futuristic park filled with artificial intelligence "hosts" in a Wild West setting.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

