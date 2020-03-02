Expand / Collapse search
'Inside the Actors Studio' host James Lipton dead at 93

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
James Lipton, the revered executive producer, writer and longtime host of "Inside the Actors Studio" died on Monday at his New York City home according to reports. He was 93.

“There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with," his wife, Kedakai Turner, told TMZ on Monday.

Neither representatives for Lipton nor Bravo immediately responded to Fox News' request for comment.

“Inside the Actors Studio” ran for 23 years on Bravo and earned a stunning 20 Emmy nominations. The series won in 2013 for outstanding informational series or special. Lipton stopped hosting in September 2018 before the series was taken over by Ovation TV.

"Beloved Inside the #ActorsStudio host James Lipton has died at 93. We’ll miss him dearly, but we wish him peace as he arrives at those pearly gates. 💙 #RestInPeace," Ovation TV wrote in a statement on Twitter.

During his time he interviewed the likes of Morgan Freeman, Sean Penn, Betty White, Ben Affleck, Al Pacino, Halle Berry, Ron Howard, Anthony Hopkins, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Faye Dunaway, just to name a few.

Kedakai Turner and James Lipton attend the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28, 2017 in New York City. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

“It’s very gratifying to see the legacy of Inside the Actors Studio being carried forward for a new generation to appreciate and enjoy,” Lipton said in a statement at the time. "I’m excited to see the new hosts engage with the guests and students and continue to entertain viewers in the U.S. and around the world.”

Lipton also made appearances on “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Saturday Night Live,” "Arrested Development" and “Glee.” He first broke into the TV industry by writing and acting in soap operas. He spent 10 years on "The Guiding Light."