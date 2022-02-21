James Gunn, ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland engaged

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland are officially engaged.

The "Suicide Squad" director, 55 — who later released the spin-off, "Peacemaker," centered on the anti-hero played by John Cena — popped the question to his longtime partner. Gunn revealed that Holland, who stars in "Peacemaker," said yes as proven by the enormous sparkler she was donning in an Instagram snap and Twitter pic shared by Gunn on Sunday.

In it, Holland is seen sipping from a mug at the base of a snow-covered mountain while wearing a mocha-colored sweater. She responded to the post with a loving emoji — the one with the hearts all over its face.

Within minutes, congratulatory comments came pouring in from friends of the newly-engaged pair with "Suicide Squad" star Viola Davis, replying ""Aaaaaaaahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!"

Michael Rosenbaum — who is credited with introducing the couple back in 2015 — simply wrote, "phenomenal."

After meeting Gunn, Holland appeared in "Brightburn," a superhero horror film that was produced by Gunn in 2019.

Last July, Gunn spoke about working with Cena during an interview with Fox News Digital, calling the WWE legend the "best improv artist [Gunn] has ever worked with" for the "hilarious" and "disgusting" banter he offered up at the end of every take.

"At the end of every single scene, [Cena] starts improv-ing, and I let him go," Gunn explained about the banter during the filming of "Suicide Squad."

"I say, 'Now, John, go do what you're going to do’ — and then he says the most foul things you can imagine to whoever he's talking to."

In the same interview, Gunn spoke about cancel culture after the director was cut from "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2018 after inappropriate, years-old tweets resurfaced. He explained at the time that his tweets were attempts of being "provocative" and "taboo" and that he repeatedly expressed regret for them over the years.

He was subsequently uncanceled as Disney reinstated him as the director of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" in March 2019. The film is currently scheduled to be released in 2023.