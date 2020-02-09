Oscars 2020: James Corden, Rebel Wilson bring 'Cats' to the Academy Awards

From the big screen to the Oscars, “Cats” has clawed its way onto the Academy Awards stage.

James Corden and Rebel Wilson — two stars from the maligned film adaptation of the Broadway hit — dressed in head-to-toe cat costumes to present the accolade for special effects.

The pair were dressed as their characters from the movie, Bustopher Jones and Jennyanydots, respectively.

“Nobody knows, better than us, the importance of good visual effects,” they joked.

The duo had a groomer backstage brushing out their coats before the appearance, and Corden let out a bemused sigh and said, “This is it, this is ... show biz.”

After introducing the candidates but before revealing the winner, Corden and Wilson took turns batting around the stage mic as if it were a cat toy. The Oscar technician who operates the pop-up mic re-calibrated and tested it during the next commercial break and said it seemed to be fine, though he was keeping a close eye on it. "They really beat the crap out of it," he said.

The duo then announced that the award was won by Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy for their work on the film "1917."

After it was all done and they came offstage, Wilson said, “Now I’ve got to get back in my regular makeup.”

"Cats" was panned by fans and critics alike after its release in 2019 despite its starry cast, which included Taylor Swift and Idris Elba.

