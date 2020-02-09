Oscars 2020: John Travolta's Idina Menzel flub made fun of by Josh Gad

One of the most notable mistakes in recent Oscar history was John Travolta butchering Idina Menzel's name.

In 2014, Menzel, 48, was set to perform "Let It Go," but when Travolta, 65, introduced her, he called her Adele Dazeem.

This year, Menzel's "Frozen" co-star Josh Gad took to the Oscars stage and poked fun at the "Grease" star.

When introducing Menzel to perform "Into the Unknown," Gad, 38, referred to her as "the iconic and brilliant Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly as it is spelled."

Menzel shared the stage with performers from around the globe, singing in various languages. Among the languages represented in the performance were Spanish, Russian and Japanese.

When introducing her in 2014, Travolta made reference to her starring role in Broadway's "Wicked," and said, "Please welcome the wicked-ly talented, the one and only, Adele Dazeem."

A year later, the actor explained what happened on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Travolta said he had been waiting backstage when a page grabbed him and said he had one minute and 15 seconds until it was time to present.

"I said, 'Really? What happened to 15 minutes?'" Travolta recalls asking the assistant.

At the time, Travolta said he was admittedly starstruck by actress Goldie Hawn, who was also backstage, when the page informed him that they changed Menzel's name to the phonetic spelling.

"So I go out there and I get to her thing and in my mind I was like, 'What? What is that name? I don't know that name,'" Travolta explained. "I didn't rehearse it that way."

