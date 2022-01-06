James Corden tests positive for COVID-19, pauses 'Late Late Show' production

James Corden has hit pause on the production of "The Late Late Show" after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news.

"I just tested positive for covid 19," the star said in a written statement. "I'm fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine."

He added: "The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x."

JAMES CORDEN GRANTED TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST WOMAN HE ALLEGES WANTS TO MARRY HIM: REPORT

Actor Jared Leto was slated to appear on Thursday's episode.

Fox News Digital has learned that re-runs of the show will air until Jan. 18, when new episodes will begin to air again.

JAMES CORDEN FACING BACKLASH AFTER PETITION LABELS SHOW'S 'SPILL YOUR GUTS' SEGMENT 'CULTURALLY OFFENSIVE'

Corden's diagnosis comes just days after news broke that his fellow late-night host Seth Meyers had also tested positive for coronavirus.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The 48-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum announced his positive coronavirus test result on Monday, saying that he felt "fine," which he attributed to his vaccinations and booster.

"We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!" he concluded on Twitter.

JAMES CORDEN TO CHANGE 'SPILL YOUR GUTS' SEGMENT AFTER ONLINE PETITION

Similarly, Jimmy Fallon announced that he also contracted the virus over his "holiday break."

"I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms," he wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job …"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the daytime side, "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg also revealed that she'd tested positive for the virus over the holidays.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER