Idris Elba says coronavirus pandemic should be remembered each year with 'a week of quarantine'

Idris Elba believes the escalating coronavirus pandemic should always be remembered.

The 47-year-old actor was one of the first celebrities to reveal he tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He referred to the health battle as a "scary" experience but now believes the practice of social distancing should become an annual routine not just for Americans, but for the entire world.

"I think that the world should take a week of quarantine each year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do," the British actor said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Elba also voiced concerns with food production as a result of the global health crisis. He and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, have taken on the new titles of United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors to help launch a $40 million fund to help farmers and food producers.

"If you imagine being in a village where no one even knows the name of your village or your population, and that you live in a slum where there is one room and six of you live in it, social distancing is almost laughable," he said.

Shortly after contracting COVID-19, Elba revealed that the couple was stuck in the United States and were hoping to hop on a flight back to their home in London as soon as possible.

Elba's wife also later contracted the virus after caring for him. The actor shared a health update with fans in late March, noting that they barely suffered from symptoms of the novel virus.

“Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes,” Elba wrote. “Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe.”

The actor previously said that he experienced a headache and body aches on the day he was tested.

Elba was in New Mexico working when his positive test result came through. Dhowre revealed on Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ series “Oprah Talks COVID-19” that she remained at her husband’s side despite the risks of getting the virus.

Elba is one of several celebrities to contract the novel virus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Kristofer Hivju.

