Jameela Jamil confirms action-packed role in Marvel's 'She-Hulk'

Jameela Jamil is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 35-year-old actress shared her first TikTok on Friday and took the opportunity to confirm that she will appear in the upcoming Disney+ television show "She-Hulk."

"I can't believe I get to say this but…." read text written over the video, set to "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor.

The video then cuts to a clip of Jamil working on fight choreography with a co-worker. Both wore masks as they traded fake punches and kicks.

"Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022! #SheHulk #AnythingIsPossibleKids," she concluded before sharing a silly photo of a chubby young baby, presumably herself.

"She-Hulk" will follow Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslaney), a New York lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner (also known as the Hulk), who obtains similar powers of super-strength.

Rumors began to buzz that the "Good Place" alum had joined "She-Hulk" back in June.

At the time, The Hollywood Reporter said that she'd play the villain Titania. According to the outlet, Titania gained her own superpowers – super strength and endurance – after visiting an alien planet.

Further details on "She-Hulk" are being kept under wraps. Mark Ruffalo is set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner, while Tim Roth will once again play Abomination. "Hamilton" star Renée Elise Goldsberry is also set to appear, as is Ginger Gonzaga.

Jamil's casting confirmation comes on the heels of an exciting few days for Marvel fans.

With Wednesday's conclusion of "Loki" on Disney+, the streamer officially revealed that the show would get a second season and rumors began to circulate that Tom Hiddleston's titular character would appear in next year's "Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Earlier this week, Marvel earned a batch of Emmy nominations for its shows "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," also on Disney+.