Jameela Jamil calls herself an 'anti-celebrity,' refuses to project image of the 'perfect woman'

Jameela Jamil referred to herself as an “anti-celebrity” during a recent interview in which she declared that she refuses to project the image of the “perfect woman.”

The “Good Place” star sat down for a conversation with Laura Whitmore for BBC Radio’s “5 Live” show where the duo discussed everything from fame, cancel culture and more. During the interview, Jamil explained her philosophy on handling her own celebrity, noting that there is great risk in being publicly vulnerable.

“It is tricky and it is scary to put yourself out there because people are so offended especially when a woman is prepared to be vulnerable or outspoken in public,” Jamil explained. “We go out of our way to silence her and, I've been talking recently about how because they can’t take us out and kill us anymore, they discredit us so they kill our reputation, they kill our credibility. So, discredit is the new death, I think, of an outspoken woman.”

JAMEELA JAMIL SHARES PHOTO OF HER ‘BOOB STRETCH MARKS’: ‘I HEREBY RENAME THEM ALL BABE MARKS’

Despite the consequences, the actress and podcast host notes that she makes it a point to reject the traditional notion and behavior of celebrity in an effort to show younger generations that may be struggling with similar issues of needing to be perceived as perfect.

JAMEELA JAMIL FIRES BACK AT PEOPLE TRYING TO BRING HER INTO TAYLOR SWIFT AND DEMI LOVATO'S FEUD: 'I'M 34'

“So it is a big risk, but for me, I’m doing it because I grew up without any transparent role models. I grew up without role models who told the truth about their lifestyles or their backstories or who gave me hope about how I could cope with something I’m going through,” Jamil explained. “And they never made mistakes in public, and I feel very passionately about being vulnerable, being the anti-celebrity in that way and… refusing to be the perfect woman.”

This isn’t the first time that the star has rejected the typical celebrity lifestyle. In April, she fired back at people online for trying to drag her into the middle of a feud between Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m not being dragged into celebrity feuds. I’m 34,” Jamil said on Twitter after Swift fans panned an episode of her podcast that featured Lovato. “I’m not involved in any of these dynamics. I don’t care which of them dislike each other. I’m interviewing interesting humans sharing their unique mental health journeys that may help others to learn about. Demi’s episode is [this].”