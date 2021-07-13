2021 Primetime Emmy nominations: The complete list
Hits like 'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso' and 'Wandavision' scored major nominations in key categories
The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards announced their nominations Tuesday offering shows like "Ted Lasso," "Wandavision" and "The Crown" recognition in a year that was otherwise marred by the coronavirus pandemic.
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones from "This Is Us" and Jasmine Cephas Jones from "Blindspotting." The duo was also joined by TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma.
Both began the broadcast with some playful banter about their respective history-making Emmy nominations last year with Ron jokingly jabbing his daughter for only having one trophy to his two.
Last year's show was championed as a major win for inclusiveness with a record number of Black nominees — 35 — among the 102 contenders for lead, supporting and guest performances in drama, comedy and limited series or TV movie.
The Sept. 10 ceremony, which last year was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air live on CBS from a theater and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host. Last year's show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, whose late-night series earned him a nomination at this year's show.
In its fourth season, the British royal drama "The Crown" moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.
The series tied for the most nominations this year along with Season 2 of the "Star Wars" spinoff series "The Mandalorian" with 24 each.
Ted Lasso," a feel-good comedy about a middling American football coach abruptly imported to England to take over a soccer team, scored a nomination for star Jason Sudeikis.
Meanwhile, Disney+'s breakout hit "Wandavision" scored nominations for its core cast members Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.
Ahead of the Emmys broadcast in September, below is the list of 2021 Emmy nominees to help viewers catch up on the best TV of the year:
Outstanding variety talk series
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding competition program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Aidy Bryant - Shrill
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney - Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson - Kenan
Outstanding comedy series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding lead actor in a limited anthology series or movie
Paul Bettany - Wandavision
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr. - Hamilton
Outstanding lead actress in a limited anthology series or movie
Michaela Coel - I May destroy you
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen - Wandavision
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet - The Mare of Easttown
Outstanding limited or anthology series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez - Pose
Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown - This is Us
Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor - The Crown
Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton
Billy Porter - Pose
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Outstanding drama series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
