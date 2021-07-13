2021 Primetime Emmy nominations: The complete list

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards announced their nominations Tuesday offering shows like "Ted Lasso," "Wandavision" and "The Crown" recognition in a year that was otherwise marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones from "This Is Us" and Jasmine Cephas Jones from "Blindspotting." The duo was also joined by TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma.

Both began the broadcast with some playful banter about their respective history-making Emmy nominations last year with Ron jokingly jabbing his daughter for only having one trophy to his two.

Last year's show was championed as a major win for inclusiveness with a record number of Black nominees — 35 — among the 102 contenders for lead, supporting and guest performances in drama, comedy and limited series or TV movie.

The Sept. 10 ceremony, which last year was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air live on CBS from a theater and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host . Last year's show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, whose late-night series earned him a nomination at this year's show.

In its fourth season, the British royal drama "The Crown" moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.

The series tied for the most nominations this year along with Season 2 of the "Star Wars" spinoff series "The Mandalorian" with 24 each.

Ted Lasso," a feel-good comedy about a middling American football coach abruptly imported to England to take over a soccer team, scored a nomination for star Jason Sudeikis.

Meanwhile, Disney+'s breakout hit "Wandavision" scored nominations for its core cast members Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

Ahead of the Emmys broadcast in September, below is the list of 2021 Emmy nominees to help viewers catch up on the best TV of the year:

Outstanding variety talk series

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding competition program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Aidy Bryant - Shrill

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney - Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson - Kenan

Outstanding comedy series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding lead actor in a limited anthology series or movie

Paul Bettany - Wandavision

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Hamilton

Outstanding lead actress in a limited anthology series or movie

Michaela Coel - I May destroy you

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen - Wandavision

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet - The Mare of Easttown

Outstanding limited or anthology series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez - Pose

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown - This is Us

Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor - The Crown

Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Billy Porter - Pose

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Outstanding drama series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

The Associated Press contributed to this report.