Jada Pinkett Smith claims Chris Rock asked her out on date; ‘Yellowstone’ star explains successful marriage

Howie Mandel's wife issued him an ultimatum, Beckhams went through a 'hell of a journey' filming docuseries

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Jada Pinkett Smith claims Chris Rock asked her out on date; ‘Yellowstone’ star dishes on successful marriage (Getty Images)

REBOUND RUMOR - Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Chris Rock asked her out in the past. Continue reading here…

COWBOY DREAMS - 'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser shares the key to his 17-year marriage. Continue reading here...

SICKNESS AND HEALTH - Howie Mandel's wife issued him an ultimatum after making his family’s life ‘miserable’ with OCD battle. Continue reading here...

howie mandel and wife terry

Howie Mandel's wife issued him an ultimatum after making his family’s life ‘miserable’ with OCD battle.  (Getty Images)

‘IT WASN’T EASY' - David Beckham and wife Victoria went through a 'hell of a journey' filming docuseries. Continue reading here...

VANNA'S ‘FORTUNE’ - Vanna White says 'Wheel of Fortune' salary 'rumors' were 'blown out of proportion.' Continue reading here...

Wheel of Fortune Vanna White co-host

Vanna White says 'Wheel of Fortune' salary 'rumors' were 'blown out of proportion.' (Christopher Willard/ABC)

‘KEEPING HER PROMISE’ - Olivia Newton-John's daughter says mom continues to show up for her. Continue reading here...

‘TERMINATOR’ FUTURE - ‘Lois & Clark’ star Dean Cain admits curiosity in using AI for scripts. Continue reading here...

‘ALL EYEZ ON ME’ - New bodycam video shows Tupac Shakur murder suspect hyping his alleged crime. Continue reading here...

HEART WON'T LIE - Reba McEntire’s reason for why she may not get married. Continue reading here...

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire’s has one reason for why she may not get married.  (Getty Images)

REST IN PEACE - Isley Brothers founding member dead at 84. Continue reading here...

Trending