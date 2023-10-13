Jada Pinkett Smith claims Chris Rock asked her out on date; ‘Yellowstone’ star explains successful marriage

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

REBOUND RUMOR - Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Chris Rock asked her out in the past. Continue reading here…

COWBOY DREAMS - 'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser shares the key to his 17-year marriage. Continue reading here...

SICKNESS AND HEALTH - Howie Mandel's wife issued him an ultimatum after making his family’s life ‘miserable’ with OCD battle. Continue reading here...

‘IT WASN’T EASY' - David Beckham and wife Victoria went through a 'hell of a journey' filming docuseries. Continue reading here...

VANNA'S ‘FORTUNE’ - Vanna White says 'Wheel of Fortune' salary 'rumors' were 'blown out of proportion.' Continue reading here...

‘KEEPING HER PROMISE’ - Olivia Newton-John's daughter says mom continues to show up for her. Continue reading here...

‘TERMINATOR’ FUTURE - ‘Lois & Clark’ star Dean Cain admits curiosity in using AI for scripts. Continue reading here...

‘ALL EYEZ ON ME’ - New bodycam video shows Tupac Shakur murder suspect hyping his alleged crime. Continue reading here...

HEART WON'T LIE - Reba McEntire’s reason for why she may not get married. Continue reading here...

REST IN PEACE - Isley Brothers founding member dead at 84. Continue reading here...



LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube