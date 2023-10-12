Reba McEntire’s reason for why she may never marry her boyfriend

Reba McEntire may never sweeten the deal with her loving boyfriend "Sugar Tot."

McEntire, 68, candidly spoke out about her relationship with Rex Linn, nicknamed "Sugar Tot," and revealed whether marriage is in the cards for them.

"My Sugar Tot? That would be up to him," she replied to a fan question on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

"I've been married twice, he's never been married, so if he wants to, that's totally up to him."

Cohen continued to ask the country star whether it was a "head scratcher" that he’s never been married before.

"Yeah, well, kind of," she responded, then added that they had "talked it out."

During her guest appearance on Cohen’s show, McEntire additionally revealed that it’s nearly impossible to contact her dear friend Dolly Parton.

McEntire said she didn’t have Parton’s number and could only get in touch with her through a fax machine.

Meanwhile, when she’s not creating music, being a judge on "The Voice" or involved in the many other projects she's signed up for, McEntire enjoys downtime with her boyfriend Linn.

McEntire dished on the one horrifying activity she and Linn enjoy doing together in their free time — and that is scaring one another.

The "Fancy" crooner admitted that she was better at the playful game and shared her terrifying techniques.

"I'll sit there for 10 minutes and wait for him to come out of the bathroom," McEntire said during an interview with Today.

"Be down a dark hall and just be silhouetted . . . scares him to death. I think that's the funniest thing in the world."

McEntire and "Sugar Tot" first met in 1991, when they both worked on the Kenny Rogers movie "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw."

She started dating the "Young Sheldon" actor after separating from Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo in 2019.

The country music star revealed that they’ve been "inseparable" ever since.