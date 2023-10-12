Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire’s reason for why she may never marry her boyfriend

'The Voice' coach gave her boyfriend Rex Linn the nickname 'Sugar Tot'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Seven things you didn't know about Reba McEntire Video

Seven things you didn't know about Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire: Did you know?

Reba McEntire may never sweeten the deal with her loving boyfriend "Sugar Tot."

McEntire, 68, candidly spoke out about her relationship with Rex Linn, nicknamed "Sugar Tot," and revealed whether marriage is in the cards for them. 

"My Sugar Tot? That would be up to him," she replied to a fan question on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." 

REBA MCENTIRE SHARES THE TERRIFYING ACTIVITY SHE AND HER BOYFRIEND ENJOY TOGETHER: 'SCARES HIM TO DEATH'

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn

Country music star Reba McEntire candidly spoke out about her relationship with boyfriend Rex Linn and discussed whether they would ever tie the knot. (Getty Images)

"I've been married twice, he's never been married, so if he wants to, that's totally up to him."

Cohen continued to ask the country star whether it was a "head scratcher" that he’s never been married before. 

"Yeah, well, kind of," she responded, then added that they had "talked it out."

REBA MCENTIRE'S ROAD TO QUEEN OF COUNTRY: 'VOICE' COACH'S OKLAHOMA RANCH BEGINNINGS TO OVERCOMING TRAGIC LOSS

During her guest appearance on Cohen’s show, McEntire additionally revealed that it’s nearly impossible to contact her dear friend Dolly Parton. 

reba mcentire and dolly parton

McEntire revealed that it’s nearly impossible to contact her dear friend Dolly Parton.  (Getty Images)

McEntire said she didn’t have Parton’s number and could only get in touch with her through a fax machine. 

Meanwhile, when she’s not creating music, being a judge on "The Voice" or involved in the many other projects she's signed up for, McEntire enjoys downtime with her boyfriend Linn

REBA MCENTIRE REVEALS WHY SHE PERFORMED IN ‘BEER JOINTS AND HONKY TONKS’ AT 13 YEARS OLD

Reba McEntire

McEntire, 68, candidly spoke out about her relationship with Rex Linn and shared the terrifying thing they do together. (Getty Images)

McEntire dished on the one horrifying activity she and Linn enjoy doing together in their free time — and that is scaring one another.

The "Fancy" crooner admitted that she was better at the playful game and shared her terrifying techniques. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I'll sit there for 10 minutes and wait for him to come out of the bathroom," McEntire said during an interview with Today. 

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn

'The Voice' coach gave her boyfriend Rex Linn the nickname 'Sugar Tot' (Getty Images)

"Be down a dark hall and just be silhouetted . . . scares him to death. I think that's the funniest thing in the world."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

McEntire and "Sugar Tot" first met in 1991, when they both worked on the Kenny Rogers movie "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw."

She started dating the "Young Sheldon" actor after separating from Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo in 2019.

The country music star revealed that they’ve been "inseparable" ever since. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending